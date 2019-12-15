Richard Hatcher, one of the first two black people elected mayor of a large U.S. city, who during two decades leading Gary, Ind., sought vainly to stem its growing poverty and blight while championing the nation's cities and blacks generally, died Friday night at a Chicago hospital. He was 86.

Hatcher was elected mayor of Gary on Nov. 7, 1967, the same day that Carl Stokes, another black Democrat, was elected Cleveland mayor. Hatcher served until losing a 1987 bid for a sixth four-year term.

Hatcher was a 34-year-old city councilman and civil rights activist when he ousted the white incumbent in the Democratic primary and narrowly won a racially bitter general election. He took over a sharply segregated city of 175,000 that had become half black amid white flight, which would accelerate after his election.

He also took over a city whose economy was dependent on a single industry — steel — whose boom-and-bust history and automation were key factors in Gary's decline despite the efforts of Hatcher and subsequent mayors.

When Hatcher was elected, Gary's poverty rate was approaching 15%, black unemployment was twice the rate of white joblessness and more than 40% of housing in the city was unsound or needed major renovation. Crime was high and corruption — a major issue in his campaign — was rife.

During his 20-year tenure, Gary garnered several hundred million dollars in federal aid for subsidized housing and job-training programs. A hotel was built, the local airport was expanded and, in Hatcher's first term, the police force grew by 40%.

Despite these efforts, when Hatcher left office in 1987, 25% of residents were living below the poverty level, unemployment exceeded 20% and violent crime remained a big concern. Substandard housing abounded, vacant storefronts lined business-district streets and the population had plummeted to 117,000, according to the 1990 census, 85% of it black.

Hatcher repeatedly predicted that the city was about to turn the corner. "I think we're on the verge of a great new surge forward," he said in a 1978 interview, and he sounded similar refrains in his re-election campaigns.

Gary's slide

He argued that racism was a major force in Gary's continuing slide.

Citing a "tremendous" departure of existing businesses and private investment money, he charged, "There's almost a vested interest among a lot of powerful business people, the tax assessors and other county officials who keep business taxes low here, in proving that a city run by a black will fail." He also maintained that the federal government had provided too little aid.

Hatcher was active in national Democratic politics, serving as a vice chairman of the party's national committee and as a leader of the Rev. Jesse Jackson's two presidential campaigns in the 1980s.

He often testified before congressional committees on federal domestic policy, as when he contended that a budget plan including reduced federal aid for programs helping poor children and impoverished older people showed that cities "are increasingly viewed as repositories for the poor, the black, the Latin, the elderly — those who are relatively powerless against the interests of stronger and more affluent elements of our society."

Richard Gordon Hatcher was born on July 10, 1933, one of 13 children of Carlton and Catherine Hatcher, in Michigan City, Ind., where his father worked for the railcar maker Pullman-Standard.

He graduated from Indiana University and Valparaiso University Law School. Settling in Gary, he served as a deputy county prosecutor and worked in private practice, helping to represent plaintiffs in a lawsuit charging the Gary school system with segregation. He joined in picketing a hospital because of its segregated room polices and was elected to the City Council in 1963 and ran for mayor four years later.