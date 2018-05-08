BERLIN — Richard Grenell has taken up his duties as the new U.S. ambassador to Germany, ending more than a year in which the top position at the embassy in Berlin was unfilled.
Grenell presented his credentials Tuesday to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He won confirmation by the Senate in late April, just in time for a visit by Chancellor Angela Merkel to Washington.
Grenell was a spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations during the George W. Bush administration and a longtime Fox News Channel commentator.
He was the first openly gay ambassador nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump. The ambassador's job in Berlin has been vacant since Trump took office.
