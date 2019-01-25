SPOKANE, Wash. — Zykera Rice scored 15 points and No. 18 Gonzaga had its best shooting night of the season to roll to its third-straight win Thursday night, 78-51 over San Francisco.
Katie Campbell added 12 points, including hitting a 3-pointer in her 18th straight game, and LeeAnne Wirth had 11 for the Bulldogs (18-2, 7-1 West Coast Conference), who are 11-0 at home.
The Bulldogs made 32 of 4 shots, 59.3 percent. Last weekend at San Diego, they had shot 55.6 percent (35 of 63). They were 5 of 11 from 3-point range.
Despite shooting 55 percent in the first half (12 of 22), the lead was only 31-20. Gonzaga went 20 of 32 in the second half.
Shannon Powell had 10 points for the Dons (5-14, 1-7), who shot 37 percent.
The game was tied at 11 after one quarter. A basket by Wirth started a 7-0 run in the second quarter that put the Zags up 21-14 and they steadily pulled away.
The Bulldogs were without point guard Laura Stockton (shoulder soreness), who had a career-high 10 assists in their last game.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.