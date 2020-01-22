PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island public pension fund will stop investing in companies that operate private prisons and make assault-style weapons for sale to civilians, Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced Wednesday.
Magaziner has scheduled a news conference for later Wednesday to announce details.
Erica Keuter, of East Greenwich, a survivor of the October 2017 shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people, is scheduled to attend.
Only three other state pension funds have taken similar action, and Rhode Island is the first to announce divestment from both private prisons and assault weapons manufacturers at the same time, Magaziner's office said in a statement.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Supreme Court seems favorable to religious education funding
The Supreme Court's conservative majority appeared ready Wednesday to reinvigorate a Montana scholarship program that could make it easier to use public money to pay for religious schooling in many states.
National
GM to spend $3.5B in Michigan under revised tax credit deal
Michigan on Wednesday agreed to revise decade-long tax breaks for General Motors in exchange for the company's commitment to spend at least $3.5 billion more over 10 years, including to build electric pickup trucks in Detroit.
National
US seeks to tighten rules covering service animals on planes
Airlines might soon be able to turn away cats, rabbits and all animals other than dogs that passengers try to bring with them in the…
National
Trump minimizes severity of head injuries in Iran attacks
President Donald Trump on Wednesday minimized the severity of head injuries sustained by U.S. troops during an Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi air base as he was pressed on why he'd claimed no troops had been injured in the attack.
National
Trump says he's open to trial witnesses -- but backtracks
WASHINGTON —President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's open to new witnesses at his impeachment trial, a major demand by Democratic prosecutors, but he immediately backtracked,…