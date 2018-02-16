RHINELANDER, Wis. — A Rhinelander woman is accused of trying to hire someone to kill her husband.

Twenty-seven-year-old Megan Danielczak is charged with soliciting to commit first-degree intentional homicide. Danielczak appeared in Oneida County court Friday and was released from jail after posting $15,000 cash bond.

WSAW-TV reports a tipster informed police about Danielczak's alleged plans. The state Department of Justice, working undercover, set up a meeting with her. Police say Danielczak made a down payment to a state agent who was posing as hit man. She was to pay the balance following the death of her husband.

Investigators say Danielczak was willing to pay money and turn over personal property. Rhinelander Police Chief Lloyd Gauthier says the suspect's motivation was financial, specifically her husband's life insurance.