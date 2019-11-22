RHINELANDER, Wis. — Rhinelander City Hall was secured while Oneida County sheriff's deputies and others executed search warrants for records pertaining to an investigation into public record tampering and misconduct in office.
Chief Deputy Dan Hess says two search warrants were executed Thursday with help from Vilas and Marathon County deputies and the digital forensic team at the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.
WSAW-TV reports the building was cleared as the searches were conducted. Authorities haven't said more about the details of the investigation and who is being targeted.
