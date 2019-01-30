MILWAUKEE _ Rexnord Corp. (RXN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $25.4 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $485 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.6 million.

Rexnord shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.69, a fall of nearly 9 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXN