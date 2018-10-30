MILWAUKEE _ Rexnord Corp. (RXN) on Tuesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $37.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $524.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $514.4 million.

Rexnord shares have dropped 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.16, a decline of nearly 6 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RXN