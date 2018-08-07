RICHMOND, Va. — Officials in Virginia have announced a reward for information in connection with the vandalism of the Robert E. Lee Monument last weekend.
The Division of Capitol Police announced Tuesday a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.
Virginia Capitol Police believe a pressurized spraying device was used to spread a red paint-like substance on the west and southwest sides of the monument's pedestal. The Department of General Services, which is offering the reward, hired a cleaner to remove the substance on Saturday.
The cost to DGS to remove the substance was more than $4,400.
