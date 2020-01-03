DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — A bald eagle was fatally shot in Tennessee and authorities are offering a reward for information.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are offering $2,500 for information on the shooting of the eagle in Decatur County, news outlets reported.
A wildlife officer responded to a call Monday reporting an injured eagle and located the bird in the Bath Springs community. The officer took the eagle to an animal hospital, where it had to be euthanized.
Bald eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
