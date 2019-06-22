RACINE, Wis. — Businesses are pitching in to increase the reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the man who fatally shot a Racine police officer who tried to intervene in an armed robbery.
The Kenosha Sheriff's Department said Saturday the reward to arrest a suspect in the death of officer John Hetland has now grown to $64,500. It was at $42,000 Friday.
Hetland was off-duty when he was fatally shot about 9:40 p.m. Monday when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill. Authorities say Hetland jumped over the bar and confronted a masked, armed man when he was shot.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
In Wisconsin, cannabis and CBD users close as Main Street
In a tiny room inside a hair salon in Viroqua, Wisconsin, two women gaze over a glass case. They have driven 30-some miles down the Mississippi River from La Crosse just to check out Kickapoo Kind, a shop established last summer in the heart of the state's politically liberal Driftless region.
Local
BC-BKL--WNBA Capsules
Odyssey Sims scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx's 92-83 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night.
Local
Fierce storms, high water gobble up Lake Superior's south shore
After several years of high water on the Great Lakes, residents and governments are scrambling to figure out what to do to combat Mother Nature's wrath.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police take Compstat-like approach to drug overdoses
Jurisdictions share information to help identify trends before they escalate into major problems.
Local
BC-BKL--Liberty-Lynx
Odyssey Sims scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Minnesota Lynx's 92-83 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night.