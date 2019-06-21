RACINE, Wis. — The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the man who shot and killed a Racine police officer is growing.
Culver's has added $5,000 to the fund, bringing the total to $42,000.
Officer John Hetland was fatally shot Monday night when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar and Grill.
The FBI is offering a reward of $20,000 in the case. Racine Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $2,000. Racine manufacturer Andis Co. has contributed $15,000.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call authorities.
