FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Turner and Andrew Putna had three saves each and the New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake came up scoreless in a 0-0 tie Saturday.
The Revolution (10-10-11) outshot Real Salt Lake (14-12-5) 23 to 9. Both teams had three shots on goal.
New England drew seven corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow card. Real Salt Lake drew just one corner kick, committed six fouls and was given one yellow card.
Both teams next play Wednesday. The Revolution visit the Timbers, and Real Salt Lake hosts the Galaxy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Lowe's homers in 11th, lifts Rays into 2nd wild card
Every win these days is extra special for the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays.
Wild
Wild top Avalanche behind Zuccarello's 3 points.
Mats Zuccarello scored the deciding goal and had two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday…
Gophers
Harper's 3-run blast sends Phillies to 9-4 win over Indians
Bryce Harper crossed home and triumphantly raised his arms with a gesture usually reserved for Ohio State football celebrations.
MN United
Smith scores in 85th minute to lead Colorado Rapids
Tommy Smith scored in the 85th minute and the Colorado Rapids notched a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.
Gophers
Herbert's 3 TD passes lead No. 16 Oregon past Stanford 21-6
Justin Herbert threw two of his three touchdown passes to Jacob Breeland and No. 16 Oregon won its Pac-12 opener for the first time since 2014 by beating Stanford 21-6 on Saturday.