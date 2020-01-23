Native art

Curator Alexandra Buffalohead is invested in increasing visibility for Indigenous North American artists and redefining the Native art history canon through storytelling. Her new exhibition "Revitalizing Symbols" features the work of 13 emerging and established indigenous artists. Jaida Grey Eagle's (Oglala Lakota) three photographs show Oceti Sakowin (Sioux Nation Women) in poses of loving and celebration. Ojibwe musician/artist Briand Morrison's puzzle-like wood abstract work "Imaginary Landscapes" takes inspiration from his father George Morrison's abstraction. Gwen Westerman's (Dakota) hand-dyed cotton canvases reclaim the land and water. The exhibition is the first of four organized through the Emerging Curators Institute for young curators in the region. Panel discussion with three participating artists on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. (Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 1-10 p.m. Sun. Ends Feb. 14. Inez Greenberg Gallery at Artistry Bloomington, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Blvd., Bloomington. Free. 952-563-8575 or artistrymn.org.)

alicia eler