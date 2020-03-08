Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love

By Dani Shapiro. (Knopf, $16.95, new in paperback.)

Dani Shapiro, author of four previous memoirs and five novels, stumbled onto the road to this book when, on a whim, she sent off her DNA to be tested — and found out her beloved father was not her biological parent. "The discovery sets in motion a troubling reassessment of the early days of in vitro fertilization and Shapiro's own life, and a meditation on the shifting nature of identity," wrote my colleague Mary Ann Gwinn in the Seattle Times, listing this "deeply absorbing" book among her nonfiction favorites last summer.

Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times

All the Lives We Ever Lived: Seeking Solace in Virginia Woolf

By Katharine Smyth. (Broadway Books, $17, new in paperback.)

I have no idea why I haven't read this book yet; somehow the hardcover release last year slipped by me. Katharine Smyth writes of her relationship with Virginia Woolf's "To the Lighthouse," a book that helped her find solace after the death of her father. A Washington Post reviewer called it "an extraordinary debut, a memoir enlarged and illuminated by Woolf's insights, but mediated by Smyth's trenchant observations and wit." I think something just zoomed to the top of my to-read list.

Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times