There is a woman staring at Nina Hill in a truculent fashion, demanding her money back for the very boring book she purchased at the book shop where Nina is employed. "Did you read it all the way through?" Nina asks, attempting a smile. The gesture goes unreturned, and yes, the woman did finish it.

Nina delicately suggests the customer consider a library card, and maybe try the title in question — "Pride and Prejudice" — again sometime. She tells the woman she has read it 20 times, a gross underestimate for humility's sake. "Why?" the customer asks, then looks Nina up and down. "I guess if you've got a boring life, other people's boring lives are reassuring."

So we meet our bookish millennial heroine — a modern-day Elizabeth Bennet, if you will.

Nina — the thoroughly likable, introverted, whip-smart titular character in Abbi Waxman's "The Bookish Life of Nina Hill" — would counter that her life is happily organized, not boring. Or perhaps obsessively organized. She works at Knight's, a charming book shop based on the real-life Chevalier's in Los Angeles. Like any good book store, it offers reading groups, visiting authors and free bookmarks; Nina basks in the "plentiful sarcasm and soothing rows of book spines."

Outside the shop, Nina enjoys fulfilling conversation with her cat, Phil, and has out-of-this-world trivia skills that she showcases in a competitive league — one of the social activities she incorporates into her highly regimented schedule. When "nothing" is penciled into her planner from 6 to 10 p.m., it does not really mean "nothing." It means she will be reading.

So it is a problem that one day the man who barges into Knight's is not the irksome landlord who wants his back rent. The curious visitor is a solicitor, come to inform Nina that, to her surprise, she had a father. The man whose name she never knew has left her something in his will, along with a massive collection of family members.

Abbi Waxman

Suddenly, only child Nina has a fabulous gay nephew, a brother who looks like her, a "strangely dressed homicidal maniac" of a sister and an unbearable genius cousin.

All this commotion, and Nina's anxiety is at its brink. It is definitely not a good time for Tom, her trivia nemesis, to pursue her. He knows the answers to all of the sports questions, which means he is probably a nonreader, Nina's deal-breaker.

Our bookish heroine must figure out if a real-life love story could ever compare with the ones in her books — and if she could learn to be comfortable reading with, or near, someone, instead of by herself.

Waxman tends to overuse capitalization to make a point. ("She spent the next few years … Getting in Shape and Being Vegan and Paleo.") This Grows Tiresome Quickly. But it is a nitpicky quirk in a feel-good book that shines, one that offers a heroine we can root for from page one.

As in her previous novels, including 2018's "Other People's Houses," Waxman's wit and humor stand out. She is funny and imaginative, and "The Bookish Life of Nina Hill" lands a step above run-of-the-mill romantic comedy fare.

Plus, there are several fringe benefits: Upon closing the book, you will be tempted to race to the nearest paper goods store to procure a planner. Each chapter is prefaced with a page out of Nina's planner, detailing her schedule, to-do list, goals ("No! More! Surprises!") and breakfast, lunch, dinner and workout plans.

You will impress at your next book club meeting if you spew even a few of the trivia facts that Nina hoards in her always-on head. Did you know all racehorses mark their birthday on Jan. 1? That the founder of geometry's name is Euclid? How about that bookish heroines are the most endearing?

That one, you probably already knew.

Angela Haupt is a writer and editor based in Washington, D.C.