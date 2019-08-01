TCL Alto 7+ $179.99

This sound bar is near-perfect for a small TV-theater setup

Because TVs have evolved to be much thinner, built-in speakers usually don't face front.

In fact, some new televisions have downward-facing speakers.

An investigation to find other sound options might be in order.

If your living room is not big enough for a multi-speaker setup, a sound bar might be the best option.

The TCL Alto 7+ is one such audio choice.

It is a 36-inch-wide sound bar with a wireless subwoofer and two speakers.

This inexpensive system is understated in its design. It is well-built and blends nicely with the TV.

There is a row of buttons on top to adjust sound and input settings, and it has its own remote control if your current remote is not compatible.

Ports on the 7+ can connect to your TV via HDMI-ARC (ARC stands for audio return channel), optical input, 3.5mm aux-input and Bluetooth for streaming audio from your phone.

There is no HDMI input, so you can't connect a Blu-ray player or game console through the sound bar, but that's not surprising for a sub-$200 system.

The Alto 7+ ships with every cable you would need to set it up (HDMI, optical cable, 3.5mm aux cable and even an IR pass-through cable.

This is a nice touch for an inexpensive sound bar.

The remote has some buttons that are not atop the sound bar.

The extra remote buttons allow you to change from three presets to adjust the sound for news, movie and music and to play, pause and skip music tracks if you are playing Bluetooth audio.

The 7+ also can be wall-mounted if you already have your TV on the wall.

It's not perfect, which is to be expected with a sub-$200 price.

For example, when the TV is paused long enough to go to sleep, the sound is absent when it's started again.

You have to turn the TV off and on for the sound bar to work again.

Also, there isn't an adjustment for the subwoofer level, which can get a bit thumpy.

But overall, the TCL Alto 7+ fits the bill.

It brings the sound front and center, with clear voices and much better-sounding audio than the speakers TVs provide.

It isn't too large and it isn't too expensive.

DALLAS MORNING NEWS