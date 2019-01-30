MADISON, Wis. — Election security experts are watching a Wisconsin court case that could end with the first public conclusions on whether ballot-counting machines were hacked or performed poorly.
Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein wants to review Wisconsin's voting machines as part of a recount of presidential results she demanded in 2016. Under state law, all parties involved in a recount are entitled to review the machines as long as they don't disclose proprietary information.
Some states perform pre-election checks of their machines. Stein's group says no one has ever conducted a post-election review.
The two companies that supply most of Wisconsin's machines argue Stein's experts shouldn't be allowed to speak publicly about the findings. They have until Monday to appeal a judge's ruling allowing public comment.
