NEW ORLEANS — Nearly seven years after New Orleans agreed to make major changes to its scandal-ridden police force, a new report says the department has made significant progress.

A report released Friday says the city has achieved full compliance with multiple requirements in a 2012 agreement the city reached with the U.S. Justice Department.

The report also took note of successes by the department's efforts to review its use of force policy. Sexual assault investigations have also improved.

But some areas still need improvement - including documentation of stops and searches, and community engagement. The department also needs to attract more quality recruits.

The report comes as Police Superintendent Michael Harrison prepares to lead Baltimore's police department. He is credited with bringing greater accountability to the department.