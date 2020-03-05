“Bird Mug Shots” is, as its cover states, a unique look at some of North America’s “most wanted” birds. With photos by Earl Orf and text by StarTribune columnist Val Cunningham, it follows the typical mug-shot format, like the wanted-posters once tacked to post office walls — a view from the front and another from the side.

Birds in profile, we’re all familiar with that. Birds from the front, though, dead-on, have a look of their own. The bills all but disappear, removing one of the keys we use for ID. It is a different viewpoint for sure. Text describes appearance and the bird’s natural history.

The book is a Minnesota product, from Stone Ridge Press in Wrenshall, paperback, 8x8” format, design by Sparky Stensaas, color photos of 108 species, index, definition of birding terms, $18.95.