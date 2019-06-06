IOTTIE ITAP 2 WIRELESS DASHBOARD MOUNT $54.99

Smartphone mount is perfect for cars

The iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Dashboard Mount checks all the boxes.

The mount, which also is available in air vent or CD slot versions, has strong magnets, is easy to mount in your vehicle and has fast wireless charging.

This reviewer did not have any complaints, a rarity.

If you want a smartphone mounted high for navigation apps, this is it.

Before wireless charging, a car mount fitted with a strong magnet — with a thin metal plate you attach to the back of your phone (or attach the plate inside your phone's case) — was fine.

With wireless charging, the metal plate is in the way.

But the iOttie iTap 2 is a magnetic wireless charger attached to a suction cup dashboard mount.

The mount is really sticky and the suction cup really grips well. iOttie also includes a plastic disk with two-sided adhesive that you can attach to your dash if the surface is not smooth enough for a good suction mounting.

The suction cups stay rock solid, though, and also come off without leaving residue.

The iTap 2 Wireless can use magnets with wireless charging by placing the very strong, rare-earth magnets below the charging coil.

A template is included to help you find the correct spot for the metal plate on your phone or in the case.

The phone feels very solid on the magnets, and you can remove it easily with just one hand.

Since this mount is a charger, you'll need to run a microUSB cable from the mount to your vehicle's power port.

The iTap 2 ships with a power cable that is attached to a car charger.

The charger has a cable for the iTap 2 and a USB port for charging another device at the same time.

The Qi-compatible wireless charger provides enough juice to fast-charge your Android or iPhone. It will give your phone as much power as it can handle.

So now, I just touch the phone to the iTap 2, and it snaps securely into place and charges.

Rarely is this reviewer completely satisfied with the gadget being reviewed.

But this is a 100% thumbs up for iOttie iTap2. It has every feature needed in a wireless phone charger/mount for the car.

DALLAS MORNING NEWS