RAVPOWER CAR JUMPER STARTER $69.99

In this weather, a jump starter could be key

You should really have a portable jump starter — now no larger than a paperback book — in your car's emergency kit.

The Ravpower 14000mAh Car Jumper Starter is an external battery/jump starter that can power up your car or truck and could not be easier to use. You connect the red and black cables to the positive and negative battery terminals, plug the cables into the battery and press the "boost" button to make sure you have enough power to start the car. If you see a green LED, you're set to go.

The jump starter's battery has 1,000 amps and it can start all gas or diesel engines up to 7 liters with a 12-v battery up to 20 times on one charge.

Aside from jumping your car's battery, the jump starter has three USB ports (one with Quick Charge 3.0) to charge your gadgets as well as a built-in flashlight.

DALLAS MORNING NEWS

COLOR BLIND PAL FREE

App allows a glimpse into colorblind world

The Color Blind Pal is a free smartphone app that helps colorblind people navigate the world.

The app has three functions. In one, you can point your phone's camera at an object and be told its color, either in crayon parlance ("seafoam green") or more technical nomenclature ("cyan").

A more complex mode allows colorblind people to shift the colors of the camera's display through a process called daltonization, after the scientist who thought roses were blue. If the user can see a color faintly, says the app's creator, Vincent Fiorentini, then "you just kind of amplify it," like exposing a photograph longer; if the user is missing a receptor entirely, it will use the others to compensate.

The app's most remarkable feature, though, is the one that shows noncolorblind people what it's like to be colorblind.

This setting has its practical uses.

Teachers can use it to check visual aids and ensure that the material won't be lost on a colorblind student. Web developers can be sure the colors they choose for buttons and menu bars won't be invisible to nearly a tenth of the population.

But the feature's most striking effect is the ability to inspire a strange kind of empathy.

NEW YORK TIMES