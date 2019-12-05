– The prosecutor hand-picked by Attorney General William Barr to scrutinize how U.S. agencies investigated President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign said he could not offer evidence to the Justice Department's inspector general to support the suspicions of some conservatives that the case was a setup by American intelligence, people familiar with the matter said.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's office contacted U.S. Attorney John Durham, the prosecutor Barr personally tapped to lead a separate review of the 2016 probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, the people said. The inspector general also contacted several U.S. intelligence agencies.

Among Horowitz's questions: whether a Maltese professor who interacted with a Trump campaign adviser was actually a U.S. intelligence asset deployed to ensnare the campaign, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the inspector general's findings have not been made public.

But the intelligence agencies said the professor was not among their assets, the people said. And Durham informed Horowitz's office that his investigation had not produced any evidence that might contradict the inspector general's findings on that point.

Representatives for the inspector general's office, Durham and the Justice Department all declined to comment.

The previously unreported interaction is noted in a draft of Horowitz's forthcoming report on the Russia investigation, which concludes that the FBI had adequate cause to launch its Russia investigation, people familiar with the matter said. Its public release is set for Monday.

Attorney General William Barr, seen in September.

That could rebut conservatives' doubts — which Barr has shared with associates in recent weeks — that Horowitz might be blessing the FBI's Russia investigation prematurely, and that Durham could potentially find more, particularly with regard to the Maltese professor.

The draft, though, is not final. The inspector general has yet to release any conclusions, even in draft form.

Trump and his allies have relentlessly criticized the FBI probe, which was taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller, as a "witch hunt" and pushed for investigations of those who launched it. They have been eagerly anticipating the release of Horowitz's report in hopes the watchdog with a nonpartisan reputation might validate their attacks.

Horowitz's draft report concludes that political bias did not taint how top FBI officials running the investigation handled the case, people familiar with the matter said. But it details troubling misconduct that Trump and his allies are likely to emphasize as they criticize the bureau.

In particular, Horowitz's team found omissions in the FBI's applications to renew warrants from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, people familiar with the matter said.

Those omissions, while significant, were apparently not so egregious as to convince Horowitz to conclude that the renewal applications should have been rejected.