They aren’t officially the Guess Who, but Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman were mainstays in the Winnipeg hit band behind “American Woman,” “No Time” and “No Sugar Tonight.”

A former bandmate owns the rights to the name the Guess Who. So the duo calls themselves Bachman Cummings, and they’re coming to Mystic Lake Casino on June 21 as part of their Together Again, Live in Concert Tour.

The pair promises to do material associated with the Guess Who, Bachman Turner Overdrive and Cummings’ solo career.

The tour features only six U.S. dates and 18 concerts in Canada.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday via ticketmaster.com.