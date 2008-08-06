Bloomington Kennedy: Class of 1968, Aug. 15-16, 612-618-4446.

Cooper: Class of 1968, Aug. 15, 763-557-0177.

Faith Academy: All classes, Aug. 16, 952-461-6500.

Fridley: Class of 1983, Aug. 16, 952-929-2662.

Hastings: Class of 1978, Aug. 16, 651-438-8617.

Henry: Class of 1950, Aug. 21, 612-521-9874.

Mechanic Arts: Class of 1958, Aug. 22, 651-439-9269.

Park Center: Class of 1988, Sat., 763-557-0177.

Richfield: Class of 1968, Sat., 612-872-1285; class of 1963, Aug. 16, 952-471-7910.

Roosevelt: Class of 1988, Aug. 16, 952-891-4142.

St. Paul Central: Class of 1998, Fri., 612-616-8688.

Stillwater: Class of 1988, Sat., 651-351-7164.

South: June class of 1948, Aug. 23, 952-941-8869.

Southwest: Class of 1948, Aug. 22, 952-473-3479.

Spring Lake Park: Class of 1978, Sat., 763-425-0253.

Washburn: Class of 1968, Sat., 612-702-0245; class of 1973, Sat., 612-822-8907.

White Bear Lake: Class of 1993, Sat., 612-964-6734.

Military, school/professional organization reunions in the Twin Cities seven-county metro area are listed on Thursdays, May through September. Announcements will run for two weeks immediately preceding the event. Submissions must be in writing and include the school or organization, date and phone number that can be published. E-mail to: culturecal@startribune.com; or mail to: Class reunions, Star Tribune, 425 Portland Av. S., Minneapolis, MN 55488. For information only, call 612-673-7444.