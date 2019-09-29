Twins fans knew that rookie pitcher Randy Dobnak's wedding was scheduled for Saturday, a date chosen when the number of people who thought he'd be a major league pitcher on September 28, 2019, was set solidly at or near zero.

But Dobnak, who started the season at Class A Fort Myers and made a stunning upward trajectory to join the Twins this summer, kept the wedding date -- returning home after the Twins finished their series in Detroit, and getting married on Saturday to Aerial Munson.

Here are three photos and a video that tell you everything you need to know:

Dobnak didn't escape the baseball's rookie "requirement" that they dress in costume, chosen by the veteran players, for the final plane trip of the season. So Dobnak, flying commercial instead of on the team charter from Detroit to Kansas City, was still required to dress up.

The guy in the Globo Gym (Think Dodgeball) attire on the flight out of Detroit, that was Dobnak.

He showed up at his fiancee's house in full attire.

Now, the nice shot, fast-forwarding to Saturday's wedding, courtesy of Matthew Gaeta, who is Dobnak's agent:

And, finally, the champagne goggles from Wednesday night's title-winning clubhouse celebration made a return appearance in a slightly more dignified setting



