The proprietor of Andy’s Garage, one of Midtown Global Market’s original vendors, has been getting calls for years from people looking to get their oil changed. He’s had to tell callers over and over that the stall only offers burgers, sandwiches and breakfast -- no auto repair.

With an upcoming expansion beyond the East Lake Street food hall, co-owner Frank Chase is making sure the concept of the new location is crystal clear. It’s called Andy’s Diner, and it’s bringing the same retro look and diner menu to a former Bruegger’s Bagels space two miles down the road, at West Lake St. & Humboldt Av. S.

In addition to traditional pancake-and-egg breakfasts and burgers, the new spot will have an expanded menu, with all-day breakfast that includes southwest style breakfast tacos, broasted chicken for takeout, and family-friendly meals that could serve four people for $60.

“We’re aiming to get into a niche” in the new location near restaurants such as Barbette, Lake & Irving and Chino Latino, Chase said. “We’re going to be below those prices but above fast-food prices. We want our customers to be able to eat there a couple times a week, if they so desire.”

The bagel oven is already gone, and if construction goes according to plan, Andy’s Diner will open by mid-December.

The Midtown Global Market location will remain open as well (920 E. Lake St., Mpls., andysmgm.com).

“We have a great following there,” Chase said. “Why leave that behind?”

@SharynJackson