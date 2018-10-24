HOUSTON — The husband of a former sheriff's deputy is standing trial again on a murder charge in the strangling of a man he and his wife confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant.
Terry Thompson is charged in the killing of 24-year-old John Hernandez, who died when Thompson put him in a chokehold after finding him urinating outside a Denny's restaurant in Crosby in 2017. Thompson's first trial in June ended in a mistrial. His retrial began Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Thompson was the aggressor in the confrontation, but his attorneys say he acted in self-defense.
Thompson's wife, Chauna, was fired from the Harris County sheriff's department after Hernandez's death. She is also charged with murder and is scheduled for trial in April 2019.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.