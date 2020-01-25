– The ghost of Howard Baker, the Republican senator from Tennessee who turned against President Richard Nixon during Watergate, is hovering over Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Alexander, a third-term Republican from Tennessee who is retiring at the end of this year, has said that no one outside his family has had more influence on him than Baker, the former Senate majority leader who is remembered for the penetrating question he posed as Nixon stared down impeachment: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

Now Alexander may hold in his hands the fate of another Republican president who is facing removal from office. He is one of four Republican moderates who have expressed openness to bringing witnesses into President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial — and the only one who is not running for re-election and arguably has nothing to lose.

Yet as the Senate heads toward a vote on the matter, Alexander — who has broken with Trump over trade, the border wall and health care — does not appear ready for a Howard Baker moment. He has said he will make a decision about witnesses after Trump’s team presents its defense and senators have an opportunity to ask questions, but he does not sound eager to defect.

“As the House managers have said many times, they’ve presented us with a mountain of overwhelming evidence,” he told reporters in the Capitol on Friday. “So we have a lot to consider already.”

Alexander’s caution suggests what Republicans in Tennessee and around the country already know: that the Howard Baker wing of their party, the one populated by moderate-leaning conservatives willing to reach across the political aisle, is virtually extinct. Bob Corker, another Tennessee Republican, learned as much when he spoke out against Trump and then felt compelled to retire in 2018 from the Senate. So did Jeff Flake, the former Republican senator from Arizona, who watched some of Trump’s trial from the Senate gallery this week.

“As a Republican, it pains me when I see Republicans, House Republicans, try to maintain that the president did no wrong, that this is somehow normal. It’s not,” Flake told reporters, though he said he was not sure he would vote to convict Trump.

That kind of talk is absent among Republicans in the Senate these days, even from members like Alexander, who in 2016 made clear that “Trump was not his first choice for president,” as his hometown newspaper, the Nashville Tennessean, reported. But if Alexander has issues with the president, he tends to raise them quietly, people who know him say.

There is little question that Alexander will vote to acquit Trump. He has called the House impeachment inquiry “a circus” and said Democrats made a “mistake” in charging Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. But he was among four Senate Republicans — along with Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah — who pressed Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a vote on whether to subpoena witnesses and seek new documents.

The White House has regarded Alexander — who does not have a close relationship with Trump — as a wild card in the proceeding.

Democrats, who control 47 votes in the Senate, would need four Republicans to join them to expand the scope of the trial, but so far only two — Collins and Romney — seem to be leaning into the idea.