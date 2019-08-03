– Rog Hanson emerged from the coastal waters, pulls a diving regulator out of his mouth and pushes a scuba mask down around his neck.

“Did you see her?” he said. “Did you see Bathsheba?”

The visitor Hanson has brought to tour the secret world he built confirmed that she did see Bathsheba, an 11-inch-long orange Pacific seahorse.

“She’s our supermodel,” he said.

If you get Hanson, 68, talking about his seahorses, he’ll tell you how many times he’s seen them (997), who is dating whom, and describe their personalities with intimate familiarity. Bathsheba is stoic, Daphne a runner. Deep Blue is chill.

“I swear, it has made me a better human being,” he said. “On land I’m very C-minus, but underwater, I’m Mensa.”

Hanson is a retired schoolteacher, not a scientist, but experts say he probably has spent more time with Pacific seahorses, also known as Hippocampus ingens, than anyone on Earth.

“To my knowledge, he is the only person tracking ingens directly,” said Amanda Vincent, director of the marine conservation group Project Seahorse. “Many people love seahorses, but Roger’s absorption with them is definitely distinctive.”

Over the past three years, Hanson has made the two-hour trek from his home in Moreno Valley to the industrial shoreline of Long Beach to visit his “kids” about every five days. To avoid traffic, he often leaves at 2 a.m. and then sleeps in his car when he arrives.

Hanson makes careful notes. On this day, he dutifully records the water temperature (62 degrees), the length of the dive (58 minutes), the greatest depth (15 feet) and visibility (3 feet), as well as the location of each seahorse. His notes also include phase of the moon, the tidal currents and the strength of the UV rays.

“Scientists will tell you that sunlight is an important statistic to keep down,” he said.

He’s learned that the seahorses don’t like it when he hovers nearby for too long. Now he limits his interactions with them to 15 to 30 seconds at a time. “At first I bugged them too much,” he said. “I was the paparazzi swimming around.”

Hanson saw his first seahorse in January 2016 while checking on Littleville, an underwater city he built out of discarded toys he found. It was bright orange, just 4.5 inches long, and Hanson knew it didn’t belong there.

The range of the Pacific seahorse is thought to extend from Peru to as far north as San Diego. This seahorse ended up about 100 miles north of that.

Scientists said the seahorse and others that joined her had probably ridden an unusual pulse of warm water up the coast., along with other animals generally found in southern waters.

“We were getting a lot of weird sightings in the fall of 2015,” said Sandy Trautwein, vice president of husbandry at the Aquarium of the Pacific. “There was a yellow-bellied sea snake, bluefin tuna, marlin, whale sharks — a lot of animals associated with warm water.”

Most of these animals left after ocean temperatures returned to normal, but Hanson’s seahorses stayed. That may be because Hanson had built them a home.

It happened like this: In June 2016 he watched in horror as more than 100 high school football players splashed in the shallow waters, right where his seahorses usually hung out.

“I thought, I gotta do something, I gotta do something,” he said.

Then he remembered that, in the Midwest where he grew up, he used to help the city park service make “fish cribs.” In early spring they would use brush and twigs to build what looked like a miniature log cabin with no roof on an ice-covered lake. When the ice melted, the cribs would fall to the bottom, creating a habitat for fish and other animals. “So I said to myself, build them a city that’s deeper, where feet can’t get to it even at low tide,” Hanson said.

And he did.

Vincent said seahorses spark an emotional reaction in almost everyone.

“Remember those books with three flaps where you can mix the head of a giraffe with the body of a snake and the tail of a monkey? That’s what we’ve got here,” she says. “They appeal to the sense of fancy and wonder in us.”

Eventually, Hanson may be able to help answer another long-standing question: What is the life span of Pacific seahorses in the wild? Some researchers say about five years; others think it could be up to 12.

“It will be interesting to see what Roger finds out,” Vincent said.