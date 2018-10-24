YULEE, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a retired fire lieutenant sought for DUI manslaughter in the death of his wife earlier this year has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the cemetery where she's buried.
The Florida Times-Union reports the body of 48-year-old Curtis Alan Bollinger was found Tuesday in the Live Oak Baptist Church cemetery.
Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says Bollinger was wanted on a DUI manslaughter warrant for the April death of his 29-year-old wife Shannon Marie Bollinger.
Officials say Bollinger lost control of a motorcycle he and his wife were riding and it went through the median. The Bollingers were thrown from the motorcycle and onto the road. A passing vehicle hit and killed Shannon Bollinger.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.