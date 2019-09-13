JEFFERSON, Wis. — A retired Catholic priest in Wisconsin has been found not guilty of sexual assault of an altar boy in 2006.
A Jefferson County jury on Friday found 66-year-old William Nolan not guilty of five counts of sexual assault following a weeklong trial.
The now 26-year old accuser from California alleges Nolan had sexual contact with him as many as 100 times starting when he was a middle school student in Fort Atkinson in 2006.
WKOW-TV reports that Nolan testified that he did not have any physical contact with the boy other than a friendly hug.
