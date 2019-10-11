Whether it's a tiny closet or a corner of the basement, your laundry room can be a happy place. Like a powder room, the laundry room is a small space where you can express your personality with a bit of bold wallpaper and some unexpected flooring.

"People have started to realize that even some of the areas that are more utilitarian in a home can actually have some beauty to them," said Glenna Stone, a Philadelphia interior designer.

Here are some ways to refresh, energize and bring joy to the place where you wash your socks:

Tile the floors

Tile is a smart pick for a high-moisture environment like a laundry room. Porcelain is extremely water-durable. And it and ceramic tile offer a lot of color and pattern options. Cement tile is another option, but it may have to be resealed frequently in high-traffic areas. Plain concrete floors in basement laundry rooms can be made less dungeonlike by stenciling them. Otherwise, just a coat of fresh paint can be life-changing.

Stuart Nordin, a designer in Richmond, Va., says you can never go wrong with classic white subway tile, even if it's just for a backsplash: "It elevates the overall look of a room and adds another layer of dimension and interest."

The idea for this Josh Hildreth design in Bethesda, Maryland was to create a charming space that accommodated laundry, flower arranging and coats. The cabinetry and Cotswold blue stone floors give it a warm farmhouse look. MUST CREDIT: Josh Hildreth.

Go wild on the walls

Don't just paint the walls white. Wallpaper can turn a tiny room into pure eye candy. If you worry about the humidity in your laundry space, consider a peel-and-stick wallpaper. "Even if you only have one small strip of wall between cabinetry, a great paper with personality will make it feel fresh and fun," said Nordin.

New York designer Sheila Bridges is a big fan of using wallpaper for impact. "One of my favorite things to do in a small laundry room is to install a bright and cheery wipeable wallpaper," she says. "No reason to make doing laundry a chore, even if your laundry room is in a basement."

Accessorize with storage

Take a good look at your laundry baskets and bins around your washer and dryer and consider an upgrade.

Bridges uses baskets made of sea grass or recycled plastic to store both laundry and detergents. She's also fond of using indoor/outdoor rugs that are washable or wipeable and won't get damaged if they get wet.

If you do nothing else, use a tray to help corral supplies.

Create a folding area

If you have a side-by-side washer and dryer, consider putting a counter on top to make a folding area. For those with stacking units and no extra counter space, Nordin suggests a wall-mounted collapsible table.

Make an effort to make your folding area attractive. For a nice folding surface, find an old farm table at a yard sale or flea market, or consider painting an old dining table. It's nice to also upgrade the lighting (especially in a basement). A new fixture will make any laundry room brighter and cheerier.

Make it multi-task

When square footage is at a premium, laundry rooms can be multipurpose, combined with an entryway, utility room, home office, gift-wrapping station or pet-care area. Build in room for bulk supply storage or places for household basics such as light bulbs or tools. Consider how you can use the space most efficiently.

Upgrade your appliances

Some of the latest machines are targeted toward millennials looking for efficient internet-connected products and condominium dwellers looking for space-saving solutions. According to Joshua Stumacher, Samsung product marketing director, Samsung's 6300 Smart Front Load Washer has Wi-Fi connectivity that tells you when a cycle is complete, and it has faster speeds so you can do a full load in 30 minutes.

Most space-strapped consumers still prefer the larger-capacity 27-inch-wide models vs. 24-inch models, says Brendan Bosch, Whirlpool's marketing director for laundry appliances. But the bigger machine's depth can be a problem. So, the company designed a shallower "closet-depth" 27-inch washer and dryer to fit into more compact places. Some have a "load and go" feature that allows you to put 40 loads' worth of detergent in a machine, alleviating the need to store big containers of detergent.