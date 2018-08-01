1st-$3,300, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs

2nd-$3,400, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two and One Half Furlongs

3rd-$50,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)

Fiesta Mile Stakes

4th-$3,800, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs

5th-$5,200, , 2-Year-Olds ,

6th-$50,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame Stakes

7th-$5,200, , 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs

8th-$10,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs

Colors of the Wind Paint and Appaloosa Stakes

9th-$38,853, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs

TQHA Sales Futurity Juvenile Stakes

10th-$15,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs

Colors of the Alamo Paint and Appaloosa Futurity

11th-$5,400, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L), Three Furlongs

