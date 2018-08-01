1st-$3,300, Maiden Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs
2nd-$3,400, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two and One Half Furlongs
3rd-$50,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)
Fiesta Mile Stakes
4th-$3,800, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs
5th-$5,200, , 2-Year-Olds ,
6th-$50,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame Stakes
7th-$5,200, , 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs
8th-$10,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs
Colors of the Wind Paint and Appaloosa Stakes
9th-$38,853, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs
TQHA Sales Futurity Juvenile Stakes
10th-$15,000, Stakes, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs
Colors of the Alamo Paint and Appaloosa Futurity
11th-$5,400, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L), Three Furlongs
