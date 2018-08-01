1st-$8,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
2nd-$12,000, Starters Handicap, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)
3rd-$18,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW2 L), One Mile
4th-$9,500, Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs (T)
5th-$8,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
6th-$8,500, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)
7th-$18,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (C), Five and One Half Furlongs
8th-$18,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs (T)
9th-$17,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
