FARGO, N.D. — Business owners and their customers are applauding the repeal of North Dakota's longstanding restrictions on Sunday sales.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed the "Blue Law" repeal on Monday, which reverses rules that require most retailers to close from midnight to noon on Sundays. The law was established during statehood and is entrenched in religious tradition.

KVRR-TV reports that the repeal officially takes effect Aug. 1. Starting Aug. 4, retailers can open up before noon.

Burgum says it gives local business a "more level playing field" to compete with online retailers and neighboring states South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana.

Boots & Heels owner Amber Sander says that loosening regulations on Sunday sales is huge because it helps local businesses that are trying to extend availability to customers.