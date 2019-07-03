If you are looking for a large helping of summertime savings, July comes just in time.

This month is serving up plenty of promotions beyond July 4th deals. They include Black Friday in July sales, ice cream freebies and much more.

To make the most of July's discounts, here's a category-by-category guide for what to buy — and a few things to skip.

Buy: Patriotic items. Even after the July 4th holidays, stores pledge allegiance to the red, white and blue with sales on more than just merchandise with stars and stripes on it. Keep your eyes peeled for star-spangled savings again this year.

For example, home-improvement store Lowe's is offering up to 40% off select appliances in honor of the holiday through July 10.

Skip: Back-to-school supplies. We know: While you are working on your tan, school is the last thing you want to think about. And you don't have to. Retailers begin their back-to-school sales as early as July, but you will save more if you don't buy your backpack or laptop just yet. School-oriented deals historically reach their peak in late August and early September, when stores are more motivated to clear shelves.

Buy: Summer apparel. By July, tank tops, shorts and flip-flops have been on display for several weeks — and in some cases, several months — so it's finally time to stock up. By this point in the season, don't settle for anything less than a sale price on summer apparel. Look for storewide discount events and coupons specifically for clothing departments. Designer brand Coach, for instance, has already launched its summer sale, and apparel and accessory shops like Forever 21 and Old Navy also have seasonal sales. And July 19 marks the beginning of the Nordstrom anniversary sale.

Skip: Lawn mowers. July isn't an ideal time to buy large outdoor items, such as lawn mowers. You are not the only one thinking about tending your yard, and higher demand traditionally means higher prices. By the time August and September roll around, outdoor items will see steeper discounts, so hold off for another month or two.

Buy: Travel. July can be a great time to book your travel, as long as you are planning a trip for later in the year.

Bonus: Black Friday in July. If last year is any indication, expect Black Friday-esque deals this month in an assortment of categories, such as apparel and electronics. Retailers often offer these discounts in an attempt to boost typically sluggish summer sales, and they can spell real savings for consumers. This year, Amazon is hosting its annual Prime Day on July 15 and 16, with limited-time deals on products across the site. Walmart, Target and Forever 21 have hosted Black Friday in July blowouts, too. Keep an eye out for similar midsummer sales again this year. They could be a solid opportunity to buy things you've been holding off on.

... And ice cream. July 21 is National Ice Cream Day. Use it as an excuse to indulge in your favorite flavor. If you work it right, you can get your cone on the house. In past years, some ice cream shops offered free or discounted treats. PetSmart PetsHotel locations have even given dog-friendly ice cream to four-legged friends. You will usually be able to find promotional announcements and coupons on social media.

Courtney Jespersen is a writer at NerdWallet. E-mail: courtney@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @CourtneyNerd.