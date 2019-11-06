The closely guarded $300,000 multiyear study of bird mortality at U.S. Bank Stadium will become public Wednesday.

Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) Chairman Michael Vekich said he expected to receive the results from the National Audubon Society later in the day. Neither he nor the four MSFA commissioners had seen the results as of late Wednesday morning.

The completed study has been eagerly anticipated by academics and conservationists throughout the country — if not the world — with U.S. Bank Stadium becoming symbolic of efforts to protect birds. It’s expected to show mortality at U.S. Bank Stadium in the context of other downtown Minneapolis buildings and weather patterns.

The Minnesota Vikings paid for the study, conducted under strict academic rules by bird mortality expert Scott Loss, an assistant professor at Oklahoma State University.

Loss and other conservationists have said the study could be a key piece of information in the study of bird deaths from man-made structures. Academics have been eager for information about how birds maneuver through the city.

Some have suggested the results won’t be a surprise. Daniel Klem, an ornithologist and professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., said more than a year ago: “Whenever you have birds and glass together, you’re going to have kills. ... And you’ve got a lot of glass.”

Data was collected during four migratory seasons, two in the fall and two in the spring, ending in the fall of 2018.

Since then, the findings reportedly have undergone peer review under the highest academic standards, which bar the release of findings or methodology in advance.

Regardless of the results, Loss, who earned his Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota, and others have said the study in itself was significant because a major business — the Vikings — was concerned enough to pay for it.

Bird preservationists have publicly pushed the cause since the stadium was still on drawing boards. For years, a few committed activists have attended the monthly MSFA meetings and made statements during the public comment period. They repeatedly told the MSFA board and staffers that bird mortality could be abated by fritting the glass — making small dots or etchings that would signal the danger to the birds and give them time to change course before slamming into the building.

Not only is the building’s western facade a soaring wall of glass, but the stadium is near the Mississippi River, a major flyway for migrating birds.

When the stadium was being built the MSFA had different leaders, who rejected pleas to make the building bird-friendly on the grounds that etched glass would dull its airy design.

Bird advocates say the glass, especially that part of it closer to the ground, is particularly dangerous because it reflects the foliage around the stadium. That causes birds to get confused, crash and die or suffer debilitating injuries.

Vekich, who took over as board chairman in 2017, a year after the stadium opened, has said that the board was “open to looking at mitigation” of bird fatalities. There are practical and financial concerns, but he said the MSFA would “very seriously look at the recommendations” in the study.

The $1.1 billion stadium was built with almost $500 million in public money.