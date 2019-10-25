Students and faculty were briefly evacuated from Minneapolis South High School Thursday afternoon because of a small fire in a third-floor restroom.
In a message to school families, the school said that the evacuation took place at 2:45 p.m., and that those who wanted to return to the building were allowed to do so at 25 minutes, after firefighters issued an all-clear.
“Students were respectful and attentive and we greatly appreciated their cooperation,” the school said in the message.
After-school activities are canceled, but Community Education classes were held as usual.
“We look forward to a new school day tomorrow,” the school said.
There was no word on the cause of the fire.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Ramsey County to open eight early-voting sites next week
The number of locations is slightly down from the dozen sites that the county opened in 2018, when there were more elections.
Minneapolis
Protesters march, rally against Washington team's name
Chanting "Change the name!" and "We are not your mascot!" and carrying signs, the group congregated in the Commons park in front of U.S. Bank Stadium after marching from Peavey Park.
Minneapolis
Ex-Children's Theatre teacher accused of abuse returns to U.S.
Jason McLean, who faces more than $6 million in judgments against him, resurfaced in Oakland, Calif., where he owns a restaurant and bar called Small Wonder.
Local
Teen dies in rollover near Waseca, deputy injured
The high school sophomore was killed when the pickup truck she was riding in struck a telephone pole and rolled over.
Duluth
900,000 ducks are at it again — but this time Minn. meteorologists aren't fooled
Almost 1 million birds brightened the National Weather Service's radar in northeastern Minnesota.