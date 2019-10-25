Students and faculty were briefly evacuated from Minneapolis South High School Thursday afternoon because of a small fire in a third-floor restroom.

In a message to school families, the school said that the evacuation took place at 2:45 p.m., and that those who wanted to return to the building were allowed to do so at 25 minutes, after firefighters issued an all-clear.

“Students were respectful and attentive and we greatly appreciated their cooperation,” the school said in the message.

After-school activities are canceled, but Community Education classes were held as usual.

“We look forward to a new school day tomorrow,” the school said.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.

STAFF REPORT