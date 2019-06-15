Virginia

Restored fountain christened

A beloved fountain that was shut off in 2013 has reopened after years of renovations and a fundraising effort that pulled in more than $1 million.

At a rededication ceremony last week, the Olcott Park fountain blasted water high into the air, just as it did from 1937 through the 1990s. Originally built by a crew of 100 Iron Rangers, the fountain was a marvel for its time, with colored lights and frequently changing spray variations.

The fountain deteriorated over time and was shut down six years ago. A local fundraising effort raised the $1,060,000 for the restoration.

Matt McKinney

Minnesota

Federal relief granted after spring's wrath

More than half of the state counties hit by storms and flooding this year will be eligible for federal disaster relief.

The financial aid will be available to 51 counties and four tribal governments after blizzard conditions, gale-force winds and flooding caused nearly $40 million in damage. Gov. Tim Walz sent a letter to President Donald Trump last month requesting a major disaster declaration. The request, backed by Minnesota's congressional delegation, was approved by Trump last week.

"The news of incoming federal disaster relief is welcome after an exceptionally difficult transition from winter to spring," Walz said. "Minnesota is on the road to recovery, and the assistance granted by this declaration will expedite that process enormously."

The aid authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 75% of eligible expenses. The state will cover the rest.

Mary Lynn Smith

BLUE EARTH

High school player sentenced in beating

The last of four Blue Earth Area High School football players involved in a 2017 beating of a teammate was sentenced last week.

Wyatt Tungland, 19, of Frost, Minn., pleaded guilty to a felony charge of third-degree assault. Tungland was ordered to serve six days in the county jail and pay a fine of $1,000. He is required to take an anger management class and write a letter of apology to the victim. Tungland was placed on probation for five years. If he completes probation successfully, his conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Tungland and three teammates were charged with crimes after they beat a teammate at a house party at the end of their football season. Two teammates pleaded guilty. Records for the third aren't open to the public because he was charged as a juvenile.

JOHN REINAN