Restoration Hardware in Edina is delaying its move from the Galleria across the street to Southdale Center by a year.

The upscale furniture retailer last year announced plans to build a four-story store in the southwest corner of the Southdale parking lot with a target of opening in early 2019.

The California-based company now plans to open the new store in 2020, Scott Neal, Edina city manager, said.

Representatives at the Galleria confirmed that Restoration Hardware’s lease there was extended by a year to January 2020.

Although work at the Southdale site has been minimal during the winter, construction on underground utilities and infrastructure will begin again when the weather warms, the company said.

The new mansion-like store will be similar to other free-standing Restoration Hardware stores in Chicago, Toronto, Boston and West Palm Beach. Most include a full-service cafe, barista bar and wine vault.

The delay is due to changes in design for the showcase store as well as a broader change in real estate strategy at the firm, known informally as RH.

The top level was originally going to include a courtyard and glass-enclosed conservatory, but due to the success of a rooftop cafe in West Palm Beach, Edina’s cafe has also been moved to the rooftop, according to RH.

The cafe in West Palm Beach is trending 35 percent ahead of Chicago’s year one numbers and is on track to exceed $7 million in 2018, company executives said in discussing quarterly earnings earlier this week. RH chief executive Gary Friedman also noted that putting a cafe on the roof attracts more customers to explore the upper floors.

The company is also changing real estate strategy from a leasing to a development model, aiming to lower occupancy costs and increase return on capital. The Edina store will be one of the first developed under the new model, according to Peter Keith, a stock analyst at Piper Jaffray.

“They buy the site, build, and then do a sale lease-back,” Keith said. “This way they become the developer, sell it and get a better lease rate than if they were a typical mall tenant.”

In 2016, Restoration Hardware added a membership program to boost revenue and become less reliant on promotions. The $100 annual fee offers members 25 percent savings in all departments, 10 percent savings on sale merchandise, complimentary interior design services, early access to clearance events and lower interest rates on the RH credit card.

At the end of last year, it reported 380,000 members with 95 percent of its core business coming from members.