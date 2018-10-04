Nebraska (0-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at No. 16 Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Line: Wisconsin by 18.

Series record: Wisconsin leads 8-4.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

How much lower can Nebraska go? After a 46-point loss at Michigan two weeks ago, a more respectable showing on the road against a ranked team might at least point the Cornhuskers back in the right direction. The Badgers come back from an open week hoping to build on the momentum from their last-minute victory at Iowa two weeks ago as they keep their focus on winning the Big Ten West.

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska run defense against Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor. The Huskers are 12th in the 14-team Big Ten in run defense (165 yards per game) and now face Taylor, who leads the country in rushing at 157 yards per game. Taylor ran for 249 and two scores against Nebraska last year in Lincoln.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: QB Adrian Martinez, a freshman, is coming off his best performance after throwing for 323 yards and running for 91 against Purdue last week. A young Wisconsin defense is still adjusting with seven first-year starters.

Wisconsin: TE Jake Ferguson could be next in the school's recent line of good pass-catching tight ends. The freshman, whose grandfather is Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, picked up his first career touchdown catch against Iowa.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska is 1-6 against Wisconsin since joining Big Ten in 2011, including all four meetings since the introduction of the Freedom Trophy in 2014. ... Huskers are one of 31 teams in country averaging over 200 yards in both rushing and passing ... Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook has completed 78 percent (18 of 23) of his passes in the fourth quarter for 246 yards and two scores with no interceptions. ... The Badgers are last in Big Ten in sacks (0.75 per game)

