Stay up to date on the latest from your favorite restaurants, bars and food purveyors. Below, you'll find the newest openings, biggest announcements and most recent closings in the Twin Cities dining scene. For a complete list of past openings and closings organized by month, scroll to the bottom of the page.

Now open:

Vann (4016 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, vannrestaurant.com): After cooking at top restaurants in Denver and Seattle — as well as the Bachelor Farmer and Tilia — Twin Cities native Erik Skaar has transformed a former barbecue joint with Lake Minnetonka views into Vann. The focus is on what he calls the “lesser-known, but more delicious” sustainable gifts from the sea: abalone, cuttlefish, sea urchin and wolffish, along with seasonal, local ingredients. Opened August 2019. Read our coverage here.

Marla's Caribbean Pop-up: Marla's, that beloved capsaicin chapel, shuttered its location in south Minneapolis in June. But it's back in business every Wednesday at Animales Barbeque Co. (1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis, 612-400-2153) the food truck outside of Able Seedhouse & Brewery in northeast Minneapolis. (And if spicy food isn't your fancy, Animales does a mean slab of ribs any other day of the week.)

Lucky Cricket (1607 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-206-6830, luckycricket.com), the Chinese restaurant and tiki bar from Twin Cities-based TV star Andrew Zimmern, has reopened at St. Louis Park’s West End. The restaurant closed abruptly over July 4th with a note on social media that it was undergoing a remodel. The closure was supposed to last two weeks, but stretched closer to two months. Read our coverage here.

The Vine Room (756 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-300-3534, thevineroom.co), is bringing wine flights, local beer and upscale snacks with a “contemporary California vibe” to Mainstreet in Hopkins, beginning Aug. 16. Read our coverage here.

Rhubarb diamond pastries by Sarah Botcher of Black Walnut Bakery.

Taberna Street Tacos (3126 West Lake St., Mpls., tabernatacos.com) is now open and offering $3-$4 tacos, 70-inch TVs, games and a patio overlooking Bde Maka Ska (aka Lake Calhoun).The fast-casual restaurant from co-owners Chris Corlett & Tryg Truelson also offers a cocktail menu and all day happy hour on Sundays.

Arnie's (11455 20th St. N., Lake Elmo, 651-505-9059, royalclubmn.com): The Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo (formerly 3M’s Tartan Park) has a completely redesigned golf course -- and a new restaurant. Now open, it’s called Arnie’s after Arnold Palmer, who designed the original course with Annika Sörenstam. Par Caterers is behind the new full-service restaurant with an outdoor patio that overlooks Horseshoe Lake. Daily lunch and dinner will offer walleye, salmon, Southern fried chicken and more.

Announced/Coming soon:

Tattersall Distilling (1620 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-584-4152, tattersalldistilling.com): Later this fall, Tattersall Distilling will add 7,000 square feet to its northeast Minneapolis headquarters. The new space will be turned into a barrel storage room, as well as an event space for both ticketed and private events. By doubling its barrel storage, Tattersall will focus on experimentation with its whiskey and other aged spirits. The local spirit-maker is also opening a cocktail room at MSP Airport, Terminal 1 near Gate A, slated for October.

Borough (730 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-354-3135, boroughmpls.com): Seven years in, Borough is undergoing a remodel. It’ll be closed for a week starting Sept. 9. When it reopens on the 16th, it’ll have more banquettes, softer colors, a captains’ table partition and a semi-private dining space. Food-wise, executive chef Mike DeCamp’s menu will focus more on small plates, with a weekend trolley wheeling those dishes throughout the dining room. Animal butchery will be another highlight, as well as a new chef’s tasting menu. “As we approach our 7th anniversary, we saw an opportunity to delight guests and make a few updates we’ve had on our wishlist,” said Brent Frederick, owner of Jester Concepts. Downstairs, Parlour will remain open throughout Borough’s renovation.

Afro Deli & Grill (705 Marquette Av., Mpls., afrodeli.com): O’Cheeze’s skyway spot in downtown Minneapolis’s Baker Center has been vacant for months, but there’s a sign of something new to come. Literally. A sign in the window says Afro Deli & Grill is coming this fall. This location will join Afro Deli’s others on the U of M campus, St. Paul’s West Seventh and the St. Paul skyway.

Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar (730 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-208-0706, junnorthloop.com): After a sprinkler system malfunction flooded the restaurant, North Loop Szechuan spot Jun Szechuan Kitchen & Bar has been closed since last fall. It’s finally reopening Sept. 12. Owner and chef Jessie Wong is bringing back its beloved dim sum, along with handmade dumplings, crispy whole snapper and more. “Our team has been working diligently for many months to get the restaurant ready to serve our customers the great Szechuan food we know they have been missing,” Wong said. “We couldn’t be more excited to reopen the doors and welcome them back.”

Hope Breakfast Bar (1 Leech St., St. Paul, hopebreakfast.com): It doesn’t have to be morning for bacon to be delicious. Restaurateur Brian Ingram (he started Cargo Food Authority and Bus Stop) is banking on that with the opening in mid-September of Hope Breakfast Bar, an all-day breakfast and brunch place in a former firehouse in St Paul. Enjoy a pork flight, carrot cake pancakes and “Bruncho’s” (sunny side up egg-topped nachos) from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Unleashed Hounds & Hops, (200 E. Lyndale Av., Minneapolis, unleashedhoundsandhops.com) is an indoor-outdoor dog park within a beer bar slated to open this coming winter. More than 10,000 square feet of space will be devoted to pups, including a leash-only bar, an off-leash area, and an outdoor bar and a playspace with a water feature. Read our coverage here.

Black Walnut Bakery(3145 Hennepin Av. S., Minneapolis, blackwalnutbakery.com): From Sarah Botcher, the local baker who's built a rabidly devoted fan base with painstakingly prepared croissants, scones, sweet breads, cookies and other pastries, comes a bakery and cafe near the former Lucia's in Uptown Minneapolis. In addition to her line of pastries (currently available at area Spyhouse Coffee locations), the new bakery/cafe will offer a full line of cakes, sold whole or by the slice, lots of cookies, breakfast and lunch options, plated desserts, a wine, beer and cider list and coffee. The 40-seat cafe is slated to open later this summer. Read our coverage here.

"Best Seller" at Tori Ramen in St. Paul. Photo by Rick Nelson

Snack Bar (800 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis) Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, the couple behind 112 Eatery, Burch Restaurant and Bar La Grassa, have taken over the former Be'Wiched Deli space in the North Loop, where they will open a wine bar and lounge with pizza by the slice. The plan is to open by late summer 2019. Read our coverage here.

Thr3 Jack (729 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, th3jack.com) This golf-focused bar and restaurant is slated to open in the North Loop with six state-of-the-art indoor golf simulators.The 200-seat restaurant and bar will occupy more than 9,000 square feet of space in the Nordic, the 10-story, mixed-use complex currently under construction. The project will also include a 50-seat patio. They'll offer elevated twists on bar food and classic comfort foods, as well as modernized takes on country club classic tipples and no-proof cocktails. Opening in early September. Read our coverage here.

Just/Us Restaurant (275 E. 4th St., St. Paul, justusmn.com): The prix-fixe only spot is moving to a new location in the former Golden’s Deli (and, briefly, Biergarten Germania), after it closed its Wabasha St. spot due to differences with the developer who bought the building. The chef collective that runs Just/Us has not yet announced an opening date for its rotating themed tasting menus.

Eleven Artisans (95 S. 10th St., Mpls.): A brew pub is coming to the 1907-built Handicraft Guild Building and Assembly Hall in downtown Minneapolis. Adjacent to new development City Club Apartments, the Shea-designed Eleven Artisans is named for 11 female artists who practiced their craft in the building in the early 20th Century. Opening Fall 2019, the brew pub will offer craft beer, wine, cocktails, small pates and entrees. The space retains century-old wood trusses, high ceilings and an outdoor area for backyard games and music.

Wafels & Dinges (60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com): A food truck easily spotted in New York City for being yellow as a taxi, is opening its first store outside the Big Apple, on Level 3 West of the Mall of America. Wafels refers to its Liège-style Belgian waffles, crisp with caramelized sugar. Dinges (Belgian for “whatchamacallits”) are the toppings: strawberries, fudge, “spekuloos” gingerbread cookies and more.

Brick & Bourbon (12900 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, brickandbourbon.com): Overlooking Purgatory Creek Park, Brick & Bourbon will be located in the Elevate at Southwest Station Apartments currently under construction in Eden Prairie. It's the southwest metro's chance at menu items such as a candied bacon flight, chocolate cigars and Reuben soup in a crock. Opening by the end of 2019.

Brick & Bourbon (119 5th Av. S., St. Cloud, brickandbourbon.com): With locations in Stillwater and Maple Grove, and another on the way in Eden Prairie later this year, this comfort food-and-craft cocktail restaurant continues its expansion to St. Cloud. Opening summer 2019.

Pearl & the Thief (247 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., pearlandthief.com) Justin Sutherland is coming to Minneapolis. The “Top Chef” contestant’s Pearl and the Thief, formerly in Stillwater, will be based out of the Moxy Downtown Minneapolis and Ironclad Residential building. The hotel and residences are expected to open by the end of June, and the corner whiskey-and-oyster bar will follow in mid-September. Read our coverage here.

Unnamed restaurant (1432 W. 31st St., Mpls): James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim and her husband/co-owner Conrad Leifur are opening a Mexican-inspired restaurant in the former Lucia's space. The menu will focus on the handmade heirloom corn tortillas that the couple have enjoyed during their frequent travels through Mexico. Late fall 2019.

Unnamed winery (411 Washington Av. N., Mpls., schramvineyards.com): The team behind Schram Vineyards in Waconia and Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska are opening a North Loop winery in the Internet Exchange Building, designed by Shea. Wine will be produced on site, and there will be a bar, tasting area and outdoor space. Opening in 2020.

Closing/changing:

Tori Ramen (161 Victoria St. N., St. Paul, 651-340-4955, toriramen.com) will close August 31. It was St. Paul’s first pork-free ramen restaurant when it opened in 2016. Tori 44, located in north Minneapolis, will remain open. Read our coverage here.

Breaking Bread Cafe (1210 W. Broadway Av., Mpls., 612-529-9346, breakingbreadfoods.com) a nonprofit job-training cafe in north Minneapolis, has closed temporarily to retool its service and menu. See our coverage here.

JULY 2019

Openings:

Bap and Chicken (1328 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-333-0929, bapandchicken.com): Formerly a manager at familiar locales around the Twin Cities, John Gleason has opened his first restaurant as executive chef, and he’s drawing from his Korean culture. Bap and Chicken, which is now open for dinner and starts lunch service on Monday, Aug. 19, features rice (“bap”) topped with veggies, proteins and sauces, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken. Opened July 2019.

Due Foccaceria (475 Fairview Av. S., St. Paul, duefocacceria.com) has opened in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. From the owners of ie: Italian Eatery in south Minneapolis, Due offers fresh focaccia bread, cheese and meat boards, spritzy aperitivo cocktails, and, eventually, a take-out counter with fresh pastas and sauces, all inside a former coffee shop (Espresso Royale). Opened July 2019. Read our coverage here.

Bacon Social House (700 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis, baconsocialhouse.com), a Denver-based restaurant with a menu heavy on -- you guessed it -- bacon is now open in the Thresher Square building in downtown Minneapolis. While that porky delight is the restaurant's namesake, owners promise plenty of non-bacon options, including vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free dishes. Read our coverage here.

Enji (2943 Girard Ave. S, Minneapolis, 612-353-6104, enjimpls.com), an Asian fusion restaurant and night club has taken over the former Scena Tavern in Uptown. Owned by Gene Suh (Lyndale Tap House, the Fremont, Hammer & Sickle), Enji offers Thai drunken noodles by day and bottle service by night. Opened July 2019.

Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks (3088 White Bear Av., Maplewood, 651-243-1000, tonomn.com) quietly opened mid-July in Maplewood, and will host a grand opening July 27. Owner Antonio "Tono" Gambino's family runs Frank and Andrea, a cheesesteak and pizza joint with locations in Dinkytown and in the downtown Minneapolis skyway. Read our coverage here.

Rose Street Cafe (882 W. 7th St., St. Paul): Acclaimed baker John Kraus and his wife, Elizabeth Rose, owners of Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie, have taken over the ground floor of the old Schmidt brewery beer hall in St. Paul. The pair have turned the space into Rose Street Cafe, an all-day breakfast and pastry cafe, as well as a flagship production facility and “Bread Lab." Sadly, they have closed MN Slice, their pizza stand in the nearby Keg and Case Market. Read our coverage here.



Trattoria Mucci's (901 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, muccisitalian.com): After playing coy for many weeks, Tim Niver confirmed that the former home of Meyvn in Uptown Minneapolis would be a second outpost of his St. Paul red sauce Italian joint, Mucci's. Now that Minneapolis location, dubbed Trattoria Mucci's is up and running at the corner of Lake Street and Bryant Avenue. Read our coverage here. Opened July 2019.



Closings:

Haskell's Wine Bar (901 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, 612-333-2434, haskellswinebar.com): While the Haskell's liquor store on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis is still open, the adjacent wine bar closed in early July. Read our coverage here.

Corner Table (4537 Nicollet Av., Minneapolis, 612-823- 0011, cornertablerestaurant.com): The dinner-only restaurant with a sterling reputation will close after a 15-year run in south Minneapolis. What began as a farm-to-table restaurant run by Scott Pampuch, later came under the ownership of Nick Rancone and chef Thomas Boemer (now of Revival). Most recently, the kitchen was helmed by Karyn Tomlinson, who won the annual Grand Cochon in 2018. Corner Table will close at the end of July. Read our coverage here.

Revolution Hall (Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36, Roseville, revhallrosedale.com): Revolution Hall, the updated spin on food courts operated by Craveable Hospitality Group, shuttered in early July. According to a release, it will be replaced by “a new concept featuring local vendors and a new experience.” Read our coverage here.

Kafe 421 (421 14th Av. SE., Mpls., 612-623-4900, kafe421.com): After 16 years in business, Dinkytown's Kafe 421 is closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day is July 31. The affordable and approachable bistro is the work of Georgia Sander and her daughter, Antigoni Sander. It has been a reliable respite for University of Minnesota faculty and staff, students, visiting parents and nearby residents, and a warmly hospitable alternative to the neighborhood’s wide swath of fast-casual restaurants. See our coverage here.

Snuffy’s Malt Shop (244 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-690-1846, snuffysmaltshops.com): The restaurant known for its malts, fries and burgers will close July 25 after being open since 1983. Dana Bach, vice president of marketing for the 1950s-style diner restaurants, attributed the closing to rising rent and property tax and compliance issues with the Americans with Disabilities Act. See our coverage here.

JUNE 2019

Openings:

Benedict's (10 E. Center St., Rochester, benedictsrochester.com): The Wayzata diner from executive chef Mike Rakun opens its second location in the new Hilton Rochester. Breakfast, lunch, brunch "morning cocktails" and happy hour are on the menu at the skyway-accessible, daytime-only spot, designed by Shea, Inc. Opened June 2019.

Bootstrap Coffee Roasters (432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul, 651-528-7543 bootstrapcoffeeroasters.com): The coffee wholesaler has opened its first retail store in St. Paul. The 2,800-square-foot daytime spot has a coffee bar, a classroom for coffee education, and the company’s main production roaster, plus a patio and backyard. Opened June 2019.

Burger Dive at Tony Jaros River Garden (2500 Marshall St. NE., Mpls., 612-789-9728): Can magic happen twice? Smack Shack founder Josh Thoma transformed the 1029 Bar when he started making lobster mac and cheese in that northeast Minneapolis dive. Now, he and chef Nick O’Leary are taking over another watering hole’s kitchen, this time calling it Burger Dive. Read our coverage here. Opened June 2019.

Falls Landing (1223 4th St. S., Cannon Falls, 651-829-1138, artisanplaza.com): J.D. Fratzke (Strip Club Meat and Fish) has opened a supper club inside Artisan Plaza, a food hall in Cannon Falls, Minn. He is taking on the roles of culinary director and executive chef for the entire market, which will eventually consist of five different operations. Read our coverage here. Opened June 2019.

Magic Noodle (1337 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-369-6688, magicnoodleusa.com): You can see the hand-pulled noodles being stretched from a window between the kitchen and the dining room at this new Chinese restaurant on University Av. The noodles come in five signature bowls (Taiwanese tomato and beef brisket soup; Chongqing spicy noodle soup) and a handful of fried noodle entrees. Opened June 2019.

Prieto Taqueria Bar (701 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-428-7231, prietotaqueria.com): Chef and owner Alejandro Castillon Prieto has opened a new taqueria in the former Hasty Tasty. Read our coverage here. Opened June 2019.

Treats Cereal Bar & Boba (770 Grand Av., St. Paul, treatsmn.com): Breakfast becomes dessert at this new cereal bar, with several flavors of sweet flakes on tap. Cereal can also be used to top soft serve ice cream or be incorporated into shakes. Bubble tea is also on offer. Read our coverage here. Opened June 2019.

Closings:

Bistro La Roux (9372 Lexington Av. NE., Circle Pines, 763-717-8288, bistrolaroux.com): Last chance for alligator bites. The Cajun restaurant, from the proprietors of the Cajun to Geaux food truck, closed June 29. “2019 was not a very good year for us,” said co-owner Lori Glover. “We did not intend to not finish out, but it’s a hard business.”

Marla's Caribbean Cuisine (3761 Bloomington Av. S., Mpls., 612-724-3088, marlascuisine.com): After 14 years in south Minneapolis, the owner of Marla’s Caribbean Cuisine decided to close the restaurant due to business differences with the real estate developer who bought the building in 2017. But she promised it wouldn't be the end of the road for Marla Jadoonanan’s jerk chicken. She hopes to be back up and running in a new location before long. The south Minneapolis shop closed in June 2019. See our coverage here.

Salty Tart (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-528-6215, saltytart.com): After announcing the closure of Salty Tart's south Minneapolis location, James Beard-nominated Michelle Gayer is stepping away from the attention-grabbing bakery she founded in 2008.“It’s time for a break,” she said. “I need to leave. I need to stop doing this, you know?” Gayer may be leaving, but the Salty Tart isn’t going anywhere. Tim McKee, who invited Gayer to open a bakery/cafe in his Market House Collaborative in St. Paul’s Lowertown, is taking over and has hired pastry chef Adrienne Odom. Read our coverage here.

Sporty's Pub & Grill (2124 Como Av. SE, Minneapolis) After 56 years in business, southeast Minneapolis dive bar Sporty's Pub has closed its doors. The Southeast Como spot was a beloved hangout for University of Minnesota students. Another bar, Como Tap is slated to take its place, according to a sign on the door.

MAY 2019

Openings:

Cobble Social House (213 3rd Ave N., Mpls., 612-345-5463, cobblempls.com): It’s not really a cocktail bar, but there will be cocktails. It’s not exactly a restaurant, but food is served. You won’t notice a sign, but when you spy the golden eye, you’ve arrived. If the introduction to Cobble Social House sounds like a riddle, that suits the “alluring curiosity” owners envisioned for this new enigmatic North Looper. Situated between the Monte Carlo and the D.NOLO boutique, Cobble has dubbed itself a “social house,” a small speakeasy-like place with a very limited number of seats, an intimate feel, and a selection of wine, beer, cocktails and elevated drinking snacks. Opened May 2019.

Don Raul (4953 Xerxes Av., S., Mpls., 612-920-3877, donraulmpls.com): From chef and restaurateur Hector Ruiz, this casual spot has seasonal, global cuisine and a “touch of Mexican flavors.” The Mexico-born and Paris-trained chef is whipping up cactus, hibiscus-glazed octopus, butternut squash mole and Moroccan-spiced duck breast. Ruiz is also behind Cafe Ena (4601 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-4441, cafeenampls.com) in Kingfield, Costa Blanca Bistro (2416 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-789-9296, costablancabistro.com) in northeast Minneapolis, La Fresca (4750 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-4142, lafrescampls.com and Rincón 38 (3801 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-4052, rincon38.com).

Hamburguesas el Gordo (1731 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, gordoburgers.com): After losing its lease in St. Paul, the famed Del Gordo burger is back, along with tacos and hot dogs inspired by northern Mexico street vendors. Opened May 2019.

Jinx Tea (4503 France Av. S., Mpls., 612-965-0107, jinxtea.com): A food truck devoted just to teas has gone brick-and-mortar. The Linden Hills store features 12 taps of cold brew tea, including one kombucha. Those go into cold-crafted non-alcoholic cocktails, like the "matcharita." Carbonated teas, not-too-sweet bubble tea and hot steeped teas round out the menu at this family-owned spot. Opened May 2019.

Little Chicago Chophouse (1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee, 952-403-4970, littlechicagochophouse.com): Canterbury Park gets its first full-service restaurant, a fine dining concept promising East Coast steakhouse flair. When an outing to see the ponies calls for more than hot dogs and popcorn, race-goers can now find steak, seafood and pastas by chef Seth Teiken, formerly of Pazzaluna Urban Italian Restaurant in St.Paul at this 60-seat restaurant. Opened May 2019.

Minneapolis Cider Co. (701 SE. 9th St., Mpls., minneapoliscider.co): Launched by a cider-maker and a pair of former University of Minnesota students who got the idea while studying abroad, the newest cidery in the Twin Cities has opened in southeast Minneapolis. To start, there’s their flagship sweet-tart Orchard Blend, the slightly more beer-like Citrus Hop, and the blush-colored Raspberry. Their brew, which is made from juice from a Minnesota orchard, is delicate and drier than the canned stuff in stores, more like prosecco than fruity beer. Opened May 2019. Read our coverage here.

Minnesota Barbecue Company (816 Lowry Av. NE., Mpls., 612-315-4967, minnesotabbqco.com): Travail’s Minnesota Barbecue Company joins the new crew of BBQ joints in northeast Minneapolis. Chef Kale Thome, a Kansas native and longtime Travail chef, is the smoked meat mastermind, who will be cooking up ribs, brisket and chicken in a custom vertical smoker, at this (mostly) takeout joint in a former dentist’s office. Opened in May 2019. Read our coverage here.

Minnesota Nice Cream (308 Chestnut St. E., Stillwater, mnnicecream.com): Colorful, glitter-topped softserve ice cream has gone from a truck to a northeast Minneapolis brick and mortar. Now, it's expanded to Stillwater, in the former Wedge & Wheel. Opened May 2019.

Olive & Lamb (2424 University Av NE, Minneapolis, 612-353-5196, oliveandlamb.com): Olive & Lamb is open in the former Marina Grill and Deli in northeast Minneapolis. The menu features kabob, gyros, spanakopita and other Middle Eastern standards. Opened in May 2019.

Pig Ate My Pizza (4124 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, 763-537-7267, pigatemypizza.com):The formerly petite pizza place has moved down the block into its sister Travail’s larger space, while Travail plans a move later this year into a new building across the street. With all that new space, Pig Ate My Pizza has expanded its mission. It’s now a pizzeria, and a brewery, and a place to go for a long, luxurious pork-centric tasting menu with beer pairings to match each course. Read our coverage here. Reopened May 2019.

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, pimentokitchen.com) expands its jerk empire with the opening of a kitchen in Keg and Case Market in St. Paul. Joining its Eat Street sister spot, the St. Paul location serves Pimento’s popular Jamaican street and comfort food. Opened May 2019.

T-Rex Cookie (525 Diffley Rd., Eagan, 612-345-5815, trexcookie.com): Displaced from its Minneapolis address due to redevelopment, Tina Rexing's giant cookie bakery is now open in Eagan. She's also building a food truck.

The Brooklyn (8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8535, brooklynedinburgh.com): D’Amico & Partners has returned to a restaurant they first launched in 1987, thanks to a $1.5 million renovation of the clubhouse at Edinburgh USA golf course. The restaurant gets a whole new, modern look and a new American bistro menu. Opened May 2019.

The Fitz (173 Western Av. N., St. Paul, 651-219-4013, thefitzstpaul.com): The former Fitzgerald’s in Cathedral Hill has been rebranded the Fitz. Madison Restaurant Group managing partner Justin Sutherland, of “Top Chef” fame, overhauled the corner spot, lightening up the pub and steering the menu toward pizza and salads from executive chef Graham Messenger. Opened May 2019. Click here for our coverage.

APRIL 2019

Openings:

Elephant Bar (213 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-300-5476, elephant.bar): In the former home of Hygga Café in Lowertown St. Paul, former Third Bird/Tilia chef Lucas Almendinger is shepherding a menu of New American fare with flavors from the Indian subcontinent (think Tikka Masala chicken wings and cornmeal paratha with mint chutney). Opened April 2019.