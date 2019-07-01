Stay up to date on the latest from your favorite restaurants, bars and food purveyors. Below, you'll find the newest openings, biggest announcements and most recent closings in the Twin Cities dining scene. For a complete list of past openings and closings organized by month, scroll to the bottom of the page.

Now Open The Warming House by Original Hockey Mom Brownies (1700 Grand Av., St. Paul, ) The owners of a hockey-themed dessert truck have gone brick and mortar, with a rotating menu of more than 30 “designer brownies," in a former Erbert & Gerbert’s. Read our coverage here.

(Northstar Center skyway, eddingtons.jimdo.com) The soup-and-breadsticks operation was a fixture to several generations of downtown Minneapolis skyway diners. That is, until the company’s decades-long lunchtime presence seemingly evaporated a few years ago. A new iteration quietly popped up in November in the Northstar Center, taking over a small-scale spot on the building' skyway level. Read our coverage here. A cake by Sarah Botcher at her new Black Walnut Bakery storefront in Uptown Minneapolis. Black Walnut Bakery (3145 Hennepin Av. S., Minneapolis, blackwalnutbakery.com) From Sarah Botcher, the local baker who's built a rabidly devoted fan base with painstakingly prepared croissants, scones, sweet breads, cookies and other pastries, comes a bakery and cafe near the former Lucia's in Uptown Minneapolis. In addition to her line of pastries (currently available at area Spyhouse Coffee locations), the new bakery/cafe will offer a full line of cakes, sold whole or by the slice, lots of cookies, breakfast and lunch options, plated desserts, a wine, beer and cider list and coffee. The 40-seat cafe opened in November. Read our coverage here. Announced / Coming Soon Wuollet Bakery and Coffeehouse (822 W. Lake St., Mpls., wuollet.com) A new concept for the Wuollet brand takes over the lease for the former Urban Bean space in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood. The coffeehouse will offer elevated coffee from Chicago-based Intelligentsia Coffee, pastries from A Baker's Wife, breads from Wuollet and will experiment with a cafe-style food menu. Read our coverage here.

(14th Av. SE. & SE. 4th St., Minneapolis, phomaimn.com) A new Vietnamese restaurant from the owners of Brooklyn Park's MT Noodles takes over the short-lived Tim Horton's of Dinkytown. Bánh mì, eggrolls, rice platters and four kinds of pho are on the menu. Expected to open Feb. 2020. AxeBridge (411 Washington Av. N., Minneapolis, schramvineyards.com) The team behind Schram Vineyards in Waconia and Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska are opening a North Loop winery in the Internet Exchange Building, designed by Shea. Wine will be produced on site, and there will be a bar, tasting area and outdoor space. Opening Spring 2020. Closing / Changing Piggy Bank (2841 Hennepin Av. S.) Can a restaurant location really be cursed? Piggy Bank, which occupied the location in Uptown formerly known as Lotus, Game Sports Bar, Salsa à la Salsa, Boneyard, and Old Chicago, has called it quits. Burgers, vegan bar food, games and choose-your-own music was supposed to solve the problems at this troubled spot. Its tenure fell just shy of a year. Closed Nov. 19. Read our coverage here.

(405 14th Av. SE., Minneapolis, 612-886-2407, num-mi.com) The proprietors of this Dinkytown Vietnamese spot announced on Facebook they will be closing Nov. 1 (or when inventory runs out). "Although the business was doing very well, we have decided to focus our attention back onto our 2 young kids," they wrote in the announcement. Taking its place will be Umami Fries, a Tulsa-based Asian fusion restaurant. Kitchen in the Market (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-568-5486, kitcheninthemarket.com) Molly Herrmann’s commercial kitchen, cooking classes and private event space ends its run Dec. 13. It’s still possible to sign up for its signature “Cooking the Market” classes until early December. Read our coverage here. October 2019 Openings

Estelle (1806 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, ) https://estellestp.com/ Read our coverage here.

(2940 Harriet Ave. S., Minneapolis, ) https://www.provisioncommunity.org Read our coverage here. Closings

Urban Bean (822 W. Lake St., Minneapolis) Read our coverage here.

(2176 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 44.906607, ) Read our coverage here. The Dough Room (300 Superior Blvd., Wayzata) Read our coverage here. September 2019 Openings

Hope Breakfast Bar (1 Leech St., St. Paul, hopebreakfast.com) It doesn’t have to be morning for bacon to be delicious. Restaurateur Brian Ingram (he started Cargo Food Authority and Bus Stop) is banking on that with the opening in mid-September of Hope Breakfast Bar, an all-day breakfast and brunch place in a former firehouse in St Paul. Enjoy a pork flight, carrot cake pancakes and “Bruncho’s” (sunny side up egg-topped nachos) from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

(520 N 4th St. Minneapolis, grazenorthloop.com) The new small-scale food hall in the North Loop, is marking its official grand opening on Friday, Sept. 6. Tenants include a brick-and-mortar (and churros-focused) outlet for MidNord Empanadas food truck called MidNord Empanadas & Churros; Flagsmash, another food truck, is setting up shop for its taco-burrito-quesadilla format; Lu’s Restaurant, a sibling to Lu’s Sandwiches, will be featuring banh mi-inspired burgers and rice-noodle bowls; and a coffee- and pastries-centric outpost of St. Louis Park’s Honey and Rye Bakehouse. Read our coverage here. Closings

Sweet Chow (116 N 1st Av., Minneapolis) in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis has quietly closed after an 18-month run. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Sweet Chow has permanently closed its doors,” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We thank you all for your support. We have enjoyed our time with you at Sweet Chow. Ciao.” Read our coverage here.

Vann (4016 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, vannrestaurant.com) After cooking at top restaurants in Denver and Seattle — as well as the Bachelor Farmer and Tilia — Twin Cities native Erik Skaar has transformed a former barbecue joint with Lake Minnetonka views into Vann. The focus is on what he calls the “lesser-known, but more delicious” sustainable gifts from the sea: abalone, cuttlefish, sea urchin and wolffish, along with seasonal, local ingredients. Opened August 2019. Read our coverage here.

(1607 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-206-6830, luckycricket.com) the Chinese restaurant and tiki bar from Twin Cities-based TV star Andrew Zimmern, has reopened at St. Louis Park’s West End. The restaurant closed abruptly over July 4th with a note on social media that it was undergoing a remodel. The closure was supposed to last two weeks, but stretched closer to two months. Read our coverage here. The Vine Room (756 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-300-3534, thevineroom.co) is bringing wine flights, local beer and upscale snacks with a “contemporary California vibe” to Mainstreet in Hopkins, beginning Aug. 16. Read our coverage here.

(756 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-300-3534, thevineroom.co) is bringing wine flights, local beer and upscale snacks with a “contemporary California vibe” to Mainstreet in Hopkins, beginning Aug. 16. Read our coverage here. Taberna Street Tacos (3126 West Lake St., Minneapolis, tabernatacos.com) is now open and offering $3-$4 tacos, 70-inch TVs, games and a patio overlooking Bde Maka Ska (aka Lake Calhoun).The fast-casual restaurant from co-owners Chris Corlett & Tryg Truelson also offers a cocktail menu and all day happy hour on Sundays.

(3126 West Lake St., Minneapolis, tabernatacos.com) is now open and offering $3-$4 tacos, 70-inch TVs, games and a patio overlooking Bde Maka Ska (aka Lake Calhoun).The fast-casual restaurant from co-owners Chris Corlett & Tryg Truelson also offers a cocktail menu and all day happy hour on Sundays. Arnie's (11455 20th St. N., Lake Elmo, 651-505-9059, royalclubmn.com) The Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo (formerly 3M’s Tartan Park) has a completely redesigned golf course -- and a new restaurant. Now open, it’s called Arnie’s after Arnold Palmer, who designed the original course with Annika Sörenstam. Par Caterers is behind the new full-service restaurant with an outdoor patio that overlooks Horseshoe Lake. Daily lunch and dinner will offer walleye, salmon, Southern fried chicken and more.

(11455 20th St. N., Lake Elmo, 651-505-9059, royalclubmn.com) The Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo (formerly 3M’s Tartan Park) has a completely redesigned golf course -- and a new restaurant. Now open, it’s called Arnie’s after Arnold Palmer, who designed the original course with Annika Sörenstam. Par Caterers is behind the new full-service restaurant with an outdoor patio that overlooks Horseshoe Lake. Daily lunch and dinner will offer walleye, salmon, Southern fried chicken and more. Closings

“Best Seller” at Tori Ramen in St. Paul. Tori Ramen (161 Victoria St. N., St. Paul, 651-340-4955, toriramen.com) will close August 31. It was St. Paul’s first pork-free ramen restaurant when it opened in 2016. Tori 44, located in north Minneapolis, will remain open. Read our coverage here. July 2019 Openings

Bap and Chicken (1328 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-333-0929, bapandchicken.com) Formerly a manager at familiar locales around the Twin Cities, John Gleason has opened his first restaurant as executive chef, and he’s drawing from his Korean culture. Bap and Chicken, which is now open for dinner and starts lunch service on Monday, Aug. 19, features rice (“bap”) topped with veggies, proteins and sauces, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken. Opened July 2019.

(1328 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-333-0929, bapandchicken.com) Formerly a manager at familiar locales around the Twin Cities, John Gleason has opened his first restaurant as executive chef, and he’s drawing from his Korean culture. Bap and Chicken, which is now open for dinner and starts lunch service on Monday, Aug. 19, features rice (“bap”) topped with veggies, proteins and sauces, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken. Opened July 2019. Meat and cheese boards, salads and sandwiches from Due Focacceria in St. Due Foccaceria (475 Fairview Av. S., St. Paul, duefocacceria.com) has opened in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. From the owners of ie: Italian Eatery in south Minneapolis, Due offers fresh focaccia bread, cheese and meat boards, spritzy aperitivo cocktails, and, eventually, a take-out counter with fresh pastas and sauces, all inside a former coffee shop (Espresso Royale). Opened July 2019. Read our coverage here.

(475 Fairview Av. S., St. Paul, duefocacceria.com) has opened in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. From the owners of ie: Italian Eatery in south Minneapolis, Due offers fresh focaccia bread, cheese and meat boards, spritzy aperitivo cocktails, and, eventually, a take-out counter with fresh pastas and sauces, all inside a former coffee shop (Espresso Royale). Opened July 2019. Read our coverage here. Bacon Social House (700 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis, baconsocialhouse.com) a Denver-based restaurant with a menu heavy on -- you guessed it -- bacon is now open in the Thresher Square building in downtown Minneapolis. While that porky delight is the restaurant's namesake, owners promise plenty of non-bacon options, including vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free dishes. Read our coverage here.

(700 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis, baconsocialhouse.com) a Denver-based restaurant with a menu heavy on -- you guessed it -- bacon is now open in the Thresher Square building in downtown Minneapolis. While that porky delight is the restaurant's namesake, owners promise plenty of non-bacon options, including vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free dishes. Read our coverage here. Enji (2943 Girard Ave. S, Minneapolis, 612-353-6104, enjimpls.com) an Asian fusion restaurant and night club has taken over the former Scena Tavern in Uptown. Owned by Gene Suh (Lyndale Tap House, the Fremont, Hammer & Sickle), Enji offers Thai drunken noodles by day and bottle service by night. Opened July 2019.

(2943 Girard Ave. S, Minneapolis, 612-353-6104, enjimpls.com) an Asian fusion restaurant and night club has taken over the former Scena Tavern in Uptown. Owned by Gene Suh (Lyndale Tap House, the Fremont, Hammer & Sickle), Enji offers Thai drunken noodles by day and bottle service by night. Opened July 2019. Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks (3088 White Bear Av., Maplewood, 651-243-1000, tonomn.com) quietly opened mid-July in Maplewood, and will host a grand opening July 27. Owner Antonio "Tono" Gambino's family runs Frank and Andrea, a cheesesteak and pizza joint with locations in Dinkytown and in the downtown Minneapolis skyway. Read our coverage here.

(3088 White Bear Av., Maplewood, 651-243-1000, tonomn.com) quietly opened mid-July in Maplewood, and will host a grand opening July 27. Owner Antonio "Tono" Gambino's family runs Frank and Andrea, a cheesesteak and pizza joint with locations in Dinkytown and in the downtown Minneapolis skyway. Read our coverage here. Rose Street Cafe (882 W. 7th St., St. Paul) Acclaimed baker John Kraus and his wife, Elizabeth Rose, owners of Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie, have taken over the ground floor of the old Schmidt brewery beer hall in St. Paul. The pair have turned the space into Rose Street Cafe, an all-day breakfast and pastry cafe, as well as a flagship production facility and “Bread Lab." Sadly, they have closed MN Slice, their pizza stand in the nearby Keg and Case Market. Read our coverage here.

(882 W. 7th St., St. Paul) Acclaimed baker John Kraus and his wife, Elizabeth Rose, owners of Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie, have taken over the ground floor of the old Schmidt brewery beer hall in St. Paul. The pair have turned the space into Rose Street Cafe, an all-day breakfast and pastry cafe, as well as a flagship production facility and “Bread Lab." Sadly, they have closed MN Slice, their pizza stand in the nearby Keg and Case Market. Read our coverage here. Trattoria Mucci's (901 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, muccisitalian.com) After playing coy for many weeks, Tim Niver confirmed that the former home of Meyvn in Uptown Minneapolis would be a second outpost of his St. Paul red sauce Italian joint, Mucci's. Now that Minneapolis location, dubbed Trattoria Mucci's is up and running at the corner of Lake Street and Bryant Avenue. Read our coverage here.

(901 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, muccisitalian.com) After playing coy for many weeks, Tim Niver confirmed that the former home of Meyvn in Uptown Minneapolis would be a second outpost of his St. Paul red sauce Italian joint, Mucci's. Now that Minneapolis location, dubbed Trattoria Mucci's is up and running at the corner of Lake Street and Bryant Avenue. Read our coverage here. Closings

Ziadi's Mediterranean Cuisine (920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis) Ziadi’s Mediterranean Cuisine, the full-service restaurant and bar anchoring Midtown Global Market has closed. The Moroccan restaurant with “elegant” cooking, according to the Star Tribune, had a short run, having launched only this past January. Husband-and-wife owners Hassan Ziadi and Samlali Raja still operate Moroccan Flavors, the market counter they opened in 2016 (920 E. Lake St., 612-345-4722, moroccanflavorsmpls.com). Closed July 2019. Read our coverage here.

Benedict's (10 E. Center St., Rochester, benedictsrochester.com) The Wayzata diner from executive chef Mike Rakun opens its second location in the new Hilton Rochester. Breakfast, lunch, brunch "morning cocktails" and happy hour are on the menu at the skyway-accessible, daytime-only spot, designed by Shea, Inc. Opened June 2019.

(1337 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-369-6688, magicnoodleusa.com) You can see the hand-pulled noodles being stretched from a window between the kitchen and the dining room at this new Chinese restaurant on University Av. The noodles come in five signature bowls (Taiwanese tomato and beef brisket soup; Chongqing spicy noodle soup) and a handful of fried noodle entrees. Opened June 2019. Prieto Taqueria Bar (701 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, 612-428-7231, prietotaqueria.com) Chef and owner Alejandro Castillon Prieto has opened a new taqueria in the former Hasty Tasty. Opened June 2019. Read our coverage here.

(770 Grand Av., St. Paul, treatsmn.com) Breakfast becomes dessert at this new cereal bar, with several flavors of sweet flakes on tap. Cereal can also be used to top soft serve ice cream or be incorporated into shakes. Bubble tea is also on offer. Opened June 2019. Read our coverage here. Closings

Bistro La Roux (9372 Lexington Av. NE., Circle Pines, 763-717-8288, bistrolaroux.com) Last chance for alligator bites. The Cajun restaurant, from the proprietors of the Cajun to Geaux food truck, closed June 29. “2019 was not a very good year for us,” said co-owner Lori Glover. “We did not intend to not finish out, but it’s a hard business.”

(289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-528-6215, saltytart.com) After announcing , James Beard-nominated Michelle Gayer is stepping away from the attention-grabbing bakery she founded in 2008.“It’s time for a break,” she said. “I need to leave. I need to stop doing this, you know?” Gayer may be leaving, but the Salty Tart isn’t going anywhere. Tim McKee, who invited Gayer to open a bakery/cafe in his Market House Collaborative in St. Paul’s Lowertown, is taking over and has hired pastry chef Adrienne Odom. Read our coverage here. Sporty's Pub & Grill (2124 Como Av. SE, Minneapolis) After 56 years in business, southeast Minneapolis dive bar Sporty's Pub has closed its doors. The Southeast Como spot was a beloved hangout for University of Minnesota students. Another bar, Como Tap is slated to take its place, according to a sign on the door. May 2019 Openings

Cobble Social House (213 3rd Ave N., Minneapolis, 612-345-5463, cobblempls.com) It’s not really a cocktail bar, but there will be cocktails. It’s not exactly a restaurant, but food is served. You won’t notice a sign, but when you spy the golden eye, you’ve arrived. If the introduction to Cobble Social House sounds like a riddle, that suits the “alluring curiosity” owners envisioned for this new enigmatic North Looper. Situated between the Monte Carlo and the D.NOLO boutique, Cobble has dubbed itself a “social house,” a small speakeasy-like place with a very limited number of seats, an intimate feel, and a selection of wine, beer, cocktails and elevated drinking snacks. Opened May 2019.

(1731 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, gordoburgers.com) After losing its lease in St. Paul, the famed Del Gordo burger is back, along with tacos and hot dogs inspired by northern Mexico street vendors. Opened May 2019. Jinx Tea (4503 France Av. S., Minneapolis, 612-965-0107, jinxtea.com) A food truck devoted just to teas has gone brick-and-mortar. The Linden Hills store features 12 taps of cold brew tea, including one kombucha. Those go into cold-crafted non-alcoholic cocktails, like the "matcharita." Carbonated teas, not-too-sweet bubble tea and hot steeped teas round out the menu at this family-owned spot. Opened May 2019.

(4503 France Av. S., Minneapolis, 612-965-0107, jinxtea.com) A food truck devoted just to teas has gone brick-and-mortar. The Linden Hills store features 12 taps of cold brew tea, including one kombucha. Those go into cold-crafted non-alcoholic cocktails, like the "matcharita." Carbonated teas, not-too-sweet bubble tea and hot steeped teas round out the menu at this family-owned spot. Opened May 2019. Little Chicago Chophouse (1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee, 952-403-4970, littlechicagochophouse.com) Canterbury Park gets its first full-service restaurant, a fine dining concept promising East Coast steakhouse flair. When an outing to see the ponies calls for more than hot dogs and popcorn, race-goers can now find steak, seafood and pastas by chef Seth Teiken, formerly of Pazzaluna Urban Italian Restaurant in St.Paul at this 60-seat restaurant. Opened May 2019.

(1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee, 952-403-4970, littlechicagochophouse.com) Canterbury Park gets its first full-service restaurant, a fine dining concept promising East Coast steakhouse flair. When an outing to see the ponies calls for more than hot dogs and popcorn, race-goers can now find steak, seafood and pastas by chef Seth Teiken, formerly of Pazzaluna Urban Italian Restaurant in St.Paul at this 60-seat restaurant. Opened May 2019. Minneapolis Cider Co. (701 SE. 9th St., Minneapolis, minneapoliscider.co) Launched by a cider-maker and a pair of former University of Minnesota students who got the idea while studying abroad, the newest cidery in the Twin Cities has opened in southeast Minneapolis. To start, there’s their flagship sweet-tart Orchard Blend, the slightly more beer-like Citrus Hop, and the blush-colored Raspberry. Their brew, which is made from juice from a Minnesota orchard, is delicate and drier than the canned stuff in stores, more like prosecco than fruity beer. Opened May 2019. Read our coverage here.

(308 Chestnut St. E., Stillwater) Colorful, glitter-topped softserve ice cream has gone from a truck to a northeast Minneapolis brick and mortar. Now, it's expanded to Stillwater, in the former Wedge & Wheel. Opened May 2019. Olive & Lamb (2424 University Av NE, Minneapolis, 612-353-5196, oliveandlamb.com) Olive & Lamb is open in the former Marina Grill and Deli in northeast Minneapolis. The menu features kabob, gyros, spanakopita and other Middle Eastern standards. Opened in May 2019.

(2424 University Av NE, Minneapolis, 612-353-5196, oliveandlamb.com) Olive & Lamb is open in the former Marina Grill and Deli in northeast Minneapolis. The menu features kabob, gyros, spanakopita and other Middle Eastern standards. Opened in May 2019. Pig Ate My Pizza (4124 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, 763-537-7267, pigatemypizza.com) The formerly petite pizza place has moved down the block into its sister Travail’s larger space, while Travail plans a move later this year into a new building across the street. With all that new space, Pig Ate My Pizza has expanded its mission. It’s now a pizzeria, and a brewery, and a place to go for a long, luxurious pork-centric tasting menu with beer pairings to match each course. Reopened May 2019. Read our coverage here.

(928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, pimentokitchen.com) expands its jerk empire with the opening of a kitchen in Keg and Case Market in St. Paul. Joining its Eat Street sister spot, the St. Paul location serves Pimento’s popular Jamaican street and comfort food. Opened May 2019. T-Rex Cookie (525 Diffley Rd., Eagan, trexcookie.com) Displaced from its Minneapolis address due to redevelopment, Tina Rexing's giant cookie bakery is now open in Eagan. She's also building a food truck.

(525 Diffley Rd., Eagan, trexcookie.com) Displaced from its Minneapolis address due to redevelopment, Tina Rexing's giant cookie bakery is now open in Eagan. She's also building a food truck. The Brooklyn (8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8535, brooklynedinburgh.com) D’Amico & Partners has returned to a restaurant they first launched in 1987, thanks to a $1.5 million renovation of the clubhouse at Edinburgh USA golf course. The restaurant gets a whole new, modern look and a new American bistro menu. Opened May 2019.

(8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8535, brooklynedinburgh.com) D’Amico & Partners has returned to a restaurant they first launched in 1987, thanks to a $1.5 million renovation of the clubhouse at Edinburgh USA golf course. The restaurant gets a whole new, modern look and a new American bistro menu. Opened May 2019. The Fitz (173 Western Av. N., St. Paul, 651-219-4013, thefitzstpaul.com) The former Fitzgerald’s in Cathedral Hill has been rebranded the Fitz. Madison Restaurant Group managing partner Justin Sutherland, of “Top Chef” fame, overhauled the corner spot, lightening up the pub and steering the menu toward pizza and salads from executive chef Graham Messenger. Opened May 2019. Read our coverage here. April 2019 Openings

Elephant Bar (213 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-300-5476, elephant.bar) In the former home of Hygga Café in Lowertown St. Paul, former Third Bird/Tilia chef Lucas Almendinger is shepherding a menu of New American fare with flavors from the Indian subcontinent (think Tikka Masala chicken wings and cornmeal paratha with mint chutney). Opened April 2019.