NEW YORK — Restaurant discovery platform The Infatuation says it has entered into an agreement with Google to purchase Zagat, known for its heavily-quoted, crowd-sourced restaurant reviews in the pre-internet era.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The Infatuation said Monday it would operate Zagat as a separate brand while expanding its user surveys and developing a new technology platform for the brand.

Founded in 2009, The Infatuation operates through a web site, mobile app and social media. The Infatuation, which covers restaurants both in the U.S. and abroad, said it had its first profitable year in 2017.

Zagat, founded in 1979, publishes the long, burgundy-covered restaurant guide that was ubiquitous in big-city bookstores and magazine shops for decades.

Google paid $151 million for Zagat in 2011.