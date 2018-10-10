RAYMOND, N.H. — A New Hampshire restaurant is offering free steak tips to anyone with tips on a recent burglary at their location.
Police say a man broke into Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and stole more than $25,000.
The man was captured on surveillance video entering the closed restaurant with a crowbar, and a restaurant manager says one of their safes was broken into.
The restaurant says in a Facebook post it is offering a $2,000 cash reward and free steak tips for the duration of the burglar's sentence to anyone who helps police catch the man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond police.
