GREENBUSH

Hundreds petition to leave school district

Several hundred parents and property owners have petitioned to leave the Greenbush Middle River School District, saying their children are going to school elsewhere and they want their property taxes to support the district where the students are attending.

In a petition filed in Roseau County, the Middle River Annexation Property Owners Group asked the court to order the district to detach their properties and assign them to the Marshall County Central School District.

Last year, the Greenbush Middle River district, some 335 miles northwest of the Twin Cities, consolidated amid declining enrollment, closing its lower campus in Middle River and moving all students to the school in Greenbush. As a result, many students open-enrolled in the Marshall County district.

The petitioners seek to pay their school taxes to that ­district.

The Greenbush Middle River district has asked the court to deny the petition.

The Greenbush Middle River district, with an enrollment of about 300, is known for the success of its high school robotics team, which has won two state championships in recent years.

JOHN REINAN

WHITE EARTH

Two compete for tribal chairman

Two candidates will face off in a special election for chairman of the White Earth Nation tribal council.

The winner of the Aug. 6 election will finish the last year of Terrence "Terry" Tibbetts' four-year term. Tibbetts, who served as chairman since 2016, died in March after a lengthy illness.

Brent Gish, 72, who previously served on the tribal council, led a field of 15 primary candidates with 29% of the vote. Michael Fairbanks, 56, a former deputy director of administration for the tribe, finished second.

MARY LYNN SMITH

DULUTH

Ship museum closed for the summer

The 610-foot William A. Irvin ship museum, carefully moved out of its slip for environmental cleanup in the Duluth Harbor last fall, will remain closed to tourists this summer.

The ship was supposed to undergo dry-docking and hull repainting early this summer, while it was out of its resting place, but that didn't happen on schedule. After delays in getting grants and contracts, the shipyard where the work is being done had two other ships come in ahead of it.

Officials hope it will be done by September and the ship will reopen next spring.

PAM LOUWAGIE