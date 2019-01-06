Fire late at night at a home in St. Paul killed one person and sent another jumping to safety from the second floor, authorities said.

The blaze was reported to the Fire Department about 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Clarence Avenue, said Fire Chief Butch Inks.

The first fire engine arrived within 3 minutes and saw heavy flames and smoke on the first and second floors, the chief said.

Crew members used a ladder to rescue five people from a second-level window. One person already had jump and was not seriously hurt, the chief added.

The fire was quickly put out, and fire personnel began searching the interior. They found someone on the second floor with major injuries and soon declared dead, Inks said.

More than three dozen firefighters were at the scene a few southeast of Lake Phalen for roughly 21/2 hours. Investigators are working to determine how the blaze started.