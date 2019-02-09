Juston and Kristen Herbert drove to a Target near their home outside Scottsdale, Ariz. It was time to get to work.

The Herberts were on the hunt for all of the Contigo water bottles the store had in stock and kept the camera rolling for their 6,400 YouTube subscribers. Within minutes, an employee pulled out 32 two-packs — sold on clearance for $5 each — from a back storage room. For two people who recently left their jobs in finance, the blue-and-black plastic bottles might as well have been made of gold. The Herberts would resell the two-packs on Amazon for $19.95. Subtracting some taxes and fees, they’d clear $6.16 in profit. All told, the Herbert’s 10-minute Target run earned them $198.

Juston, 30, and Kristen, 28, estimate they can reel in $150,000 this year from their newest gig: retail arbitrage. The idea is to buy up a bunch of the same item — from water bottles to vacuums to Monopoly sets — and then resell them online for a handsome profit.

For some, this is just a lucrative side hustle, perhaps to climb out of debt or save up for a Disney World vacation. For others, it has become their primary way of earning a living. And beyond that, the Herberts say, this work is helping them build up $50,000 so they can adopt a child.

While the idea to buy something cheap and sell it at a higher price is age-old, the concept of retail arbitrage has emerged in the digital age.

Chris Green wrote one of the go-to books on the topic, “Retail Arbitrage.” He’s helped popularize the moniker.

The term seems to be having a moment. In December, according to Google Trends, searches for “retail arbitrage” spiked on YouTube, where aficionados post videos of their shopping and reselling sprees. (One reseller with more than 52,000 YouTube subscribers filmed a 22-hour buying binge through 17 Walmarts. He filled his trunk with 182 Monopoly games and flipped most of them in one night for $2,500.)

In the early 2000s, resellers started flipping products on eBay. But Green’s guide focused on the engine behind many of these small businesses: Fulfillment By Amazon, or FBA.

Through FBA, people can add their own products to Amazon’s vast online catalogue. Sellers package their products and ship them to Amazon warehouses, where they are stored until an order comes in. Amazon takes it from there, pulling an item off the warehouse shelf and getting it to the customer’s door.

Green, who’s been dubbed the “godfather of retail arbitrage,” used to be a sales rep for Bosch Power Tools. He started reselling tools on eBay in the early 2000s.

Then, with the rise of Android and iPhone apps that can scan products and track down major sales, Green realized retail arbitrage could work for anyone.

“I used to teach grandmas to do it,” Green said.

Mike Rezendes, 34, has been reselling items online full-time for 14 years. His YouTube channel, “Reezy Resells,” has 85,000 subscribers. He and a friend oversee a small team that buys up goods from stores like Nike, Marshalls and Ross.

Last year, the company saw $800,000 in gross sales and $240,000 in profit.

Last month, Rezendes had 100 pairs of Nikes in his garage to ship to Amazon. He was working on a YouTube video breaking down how he bought 100 Nerf guns from Target.com and flipped them for $1,500.

“We’re literally flesh-and-blood robots for Amazon,” Rezendes said.