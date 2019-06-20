MEXICO CITY — Researchers in Mexico say they've confirmed the existence of 1,606 secret graves that contained 2,489 bodies throughout the country from 2006 to 2017.

But the study that was released Thursday by Mexico City's Iberoamericana University warned that they have only scratched the surface of this "building phenomenon."

Lead coordinator Denise González said: "Unfortunately it's just a fraction" of the graves out there.

Researchers criticized the Attorney General's Office and said the government gave inconsistent statistics on secret graves and bodies recovered.

Karla Quintana is national search commissioner, a government post. She blamed the past administration for the "forensic emergency" and said a digital registry of disappeared persons will be ready soon.

Quintana said: "We need to have this information to give answers to family members waiting on their loved ones."